1. Which of these left-handed quarterbacks (Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa throws left-handed) did NOT capture at least one NFL MVP award?
A. Ken Stabler
B. Boomer Esiason
C. Steve Young
D. Michael Vick
2. Which of these Alabama quarterbacks (Tagovailoa played for the Crimson Tide) won the most regular-season games as an NFL starter?
A. Ken Stabler
B. Bart Starr
C. Richard Todd
D. Joe Namath
3. Broncos legend John Elway and Miami Hall of Famer Dan Marino were among the quarterbacks taken in the celebrated 1983 NFL Draft. True or false: Elway finished his career with more regular-season victories than Marino.
True
False
4. Until John Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl titles in his final two seasons, the quarterbacks from the 1983 draft class had lost how many Super Bowls as starting quarterbacks without a victory?
A. 5
B. 7
C. 9
D. 11
5. Longtime Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese and his son, former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese, both played college football in which conference?
A. ACC
B. Big Ten
C. Big 12
D. SEC
6. The following quarterbacks played for both the Broncos and Dolphins. Among them, who threw for the most yards with Miami?
A. Gus Frerotte
B. Jay Cutler
C. Steve DeBerg
D. Brock Osweiler
7. Miami’s Jakeem Grant currently leads the NFL in which special teams statistic?
A. Kickoff return yardage
B. Punt return yardage
C. PAT percentage
D. Field goals
8. In Don Shula’s 26 years as the Dolphins coach, the team won 17 playoff games. How many has it won in the 25 years since his retirement following the 1995 season?
A. 0
B. 1
C. 2
D. 3
9. The Broncos rank in the bottom two of the NFL in all but which of the following statistics?
A. Turnovers
B. Passing touchdowns allowed
C. Interceptions
D. First downs
10. How many consecutive games has Miami won?
A. 3
B. 4
C. 5
D. 6
ANSWERS
1. D – Vick never won the award. Stabler was the NFL MVP in 1974, Esiason in 1988 and Young in 1992 and ’94.
2. A – Stabler won 96 regular-season games in his career, Starr finished at 94. Namath (62) and Todd (48) round out the list for the top Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL.
3. True – Elway’s career tally was 148 victories in the regular season. Marino finished at 147.
4. C – Jim Kelly lost four, Elway lost three, Tony Eason lost one and Dan Marino dropped one Super Bowl, making the class 0-for-9 as Super Bowl starters before Elway closed the tally at 2-9. Gary Kubiak, also taken in the class, added a victory as the Broncos head coach.
5. B – Bob played at Purdue; Brian played at Michigan.
6. A – Frerotte threw for 2,996 with the Dolphins in 16 games in 2005. He made seven starts for Denver in 2001-01, throwing for 2,084 yards.
7. B – Grant leads with 294 yards on a league-high 20 punt returns. He returned one for a touchdown. IN his career he has five return touchdowns (three punts, two kickoffs).
8. D – The Dolphins won games in the wild card round following the 1998, 1999 and 2000 seasons, but those stand as the only playoff victories since Shula’s retirement. Their last playoff victory came in overtime vs. Indianapolis on Dec. 30, 2000.
9. B – Passing touchdowns allowed. The Broncos are the NFL’s worst in turnovers (21) and interceptions (16), and they are second from the bottom in first downs (175).
10. C – The Dolphins opened the season 1-3, but have recovered with victories over the 49ers, Jets, Rams, Cardinals and Chargers.