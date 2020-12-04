1. If quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t throw another pass in 2020, his 30 touchdowns passes would be tied for second in Chiefs franchise history for a single-season (behind the 50 he threw in 2018). Who is currently tied with him at 30?
A. Len Dawson
B. Elvis Grbac
C. Alex Smith
D. Steve DeBerg
2. A Chiefs victory would give Kansas City 11 consecutive victories over the Broncos, matching the longest skid in the rivalry (the Broncos also lost 11 straight against the Chiefs from 1964-69). What is the only team to own a longer winning streak against Denver?
A. Chargers
B. Oilers/Titans
C. Raiders
D. Patriots
3. True or false: Kansas City late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas had more sacks against the Broncos than Denver’s Von Miller has in his career against the Chiefs.
True
False
4. The Broncos outgained the Chiefs 411-286 in the first meeting, with the 411 yards marking the second-most total offense Denver has posted in a game this season. Against which opponent did they gain more?
A. Titans
B. Steelers
C. Falcons
D. Dolphins
5. In 42 career games, Patrick Mahomes has averaged 307.4 passing yards. In 13 games, how many times has Denver quarterback Drew Lock thrown for more than 300 yards?
A. 0
B. 2
C. 4
D. 6
6. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has 581 catches for 7,443 yards through 107 career games. Which noted AFC West tight end had more receiving yards through the same point of his career?
A. Tony Gonzalez
B. Shannon Sharpe
C. Antonio Gates
D. None of the above
7. Patrick Mahomes is not the leading passer (by yardage) among quarterbacks drafted in 2017. Who owns that distinction?
A. Deshaun Watson
B. Mitchell Trubisky
C. Brett Rypien
D. Lamar Jackson
8. If the Broncos lose to the Chiefs on Sunday, coach Vic Fangio would fall to 11-17 in his career with Denver. Which Broncos coach finished his brief time with team with that exact record?
A. Vance Joseph
B. Gary Kubiak
C. Wade Phillips
D. Josh McDaniels
9. The Chiefs’ +110 point differential ranks second in the NFL to the unbeaten Steelers. The Broncos rank fourth from last at -89. Which team has not been outscored by more than Denver this year?
A. Lions
B. Jaguars
C. Jets
D. Cowboys
10. Kansas City has two players among the NFL’s top three in receiving yards this year (WR Tyreek Hill, second with 1,021 and TE Travis Kelce, third with 978). How many Broncos are among the top 30?
A. 0
B. 1
C. 2
D. 3
ANSWERS
1. A – When Dawson threw 30 touchdowns in 1964 it was only three shy of an NFL record set two years earlier by Y.A. Tittle.
2. C – The Raiders won 14 straight against the Broncos from 1965-1971.
3. True. Thomas sacked Denver quarterbacks – mostly John Elway – 18 times in 22 career games between the teams. Miller has 13 sacks against Kansas City in 18 matchups. Both standout outside linebackers wore the No. 58.
4. D – Denver gained 459 yards in a 20-13 victory over the Dolphins, the team’s lone win since Nov. 1.
5. B – Lock threw for 309 yards as a rookie against Houston and went for 313 on Nov. 8 in a near comeback against Atlanta.
6. D – Through 107 games, Gates had 475 catches for 6,137 yards, Gonzalez had 445 for 5,362 and Sharpe had 393 for 4,884. However, Kelce’s 44 touchdowns trails Gates (57) and Gonzalez (45) at the same point in their careers.
7. A – Watson’s 12,917 yards are eight more than Mahomes 12,909. Trubisky, the first quarterback taken that year, has 9,356 yards. Denver-area native Christian McCaffrey (8th) was taken in that draft two spots ahead of Mahomes, who went 10th.
8. D – McDaniels went 11-17 from 2009-10 before his midseason firing. Joseph also won 11 games, finishing 11-21.
9. A – The Lions have been bad, being outscored by 76 points, but not as bad as the Jets (-170), Cowboys (-108) and Jaguars (-98).
10. A – Rookie Jerry Jeudy’s 589 receiving yards leads the team and ranks No. 33 in the league. Of course, the Broncos are the only team to play one game without a quarterback on the roster.