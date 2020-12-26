1. Kalen Ballage, acquired by the Chargers in early November, has averaged 12 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 15 yards per game over six contests since joining the team. Which Colorado Springs-area high school did Ballage attend?
A. Vista Ridge
B. Sand Creek
C. Falcon
D. Peyton
2. Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler, who leads the team with 467 rushing yards, ran for 2,398 yards and 39 touchdowns in 11 games as a senior for Eaton in 2012 before staying in state for which NCAA Division II college in Colorado?
A. CSU-Pueblo
B. Western Colorado
C. Colorado School of Mines
D. Adams State
3. Broncos quarterback Drew Lock has appeared in 16 career games and has thrown for 21 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. True or false: That is more than twice as many touchdowns and fewer interceptions than John Elway had through his first 16 games with Denver.
True
False
4. Tim Patrick (657) and Jerry Jeudy (655) are the Broncos’ leaders in receiving yards. Who was the last Denver player to lead the team in receiving yards with fewer than 800?
A. Eric Decker
B. Javon Walker
C. Rod Smith
D. Mark Jackson
5. The first meeting between the Broncos and Chargers this season saw Denver come back from a 24-3 third-quarter deficit to win on the game’s final play. Who caught the game-winning touchdown for Denver?
A. Tim Patrick
B. Noah Fant
C. DaeSean Hamilton
D. KJ Hamler
6. With two games remaining, Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert ranks 15th on the franchise’s all-time single-season passing list with 3,781 yards. Of the 14 single-season performances that rank above him, how many do NOT belong to Dan Fouts or Philip Rivers?
A. 0
B. 1
C. 2
D. 3
7. The Broncos (5-9) have lost five games by 18 or more points this year. The Chargers, also 5-9, have lost how many games by more than 10 points?
A. 1
B. 3
C. 5
D. 7
8. Who has thrown for the most career yards among quarterbacks drafted in the first round by the Chargers?
A. Dan Fouts
B. Drew Brees
C. Philip Rivers
D. Eli Manning
9. Among coaches who have led the Broncos for at least 10 games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, who does NOT own a winning percentage lower than current coach Vic Fangio?
A. Josh McDaniels
B. Vance Joseph
C. Wade Phillips
D. Lou Saban
10. Barring a major shakeup in the final two games, the Broncos will have had five quarterbacks finish the season as the team’s leading passer over the past six years (Peyton Manning, 2015; Trevor Siemian, 2016-17; Case Keenum, 2018; Joe Flacco, 2019, Drew Lock, 2020). They will have also had five running backs finish as the leading rusher. Who was the only back to lead the team twice in that span?
A. C.J. Anderson
B. Devontae Booker
C. Ronnie Hillman
D. Phillip Lindsay
ANSWERS
1. C – Ballage graduated from Falcon in 2014 before starring at Arizona State, where he tied an NCAA Division I FBS record for touchdowns in a game with eight.
2. B – Ekeler starred in Gunnison, leading Division II in all-purpose yards per game as a junior.
3. True – Elway threw for 10 touchdowns and 21 interceptions through his first 16 professional games. The team was 8-8 through the first 16 appearances for both quarterbacks.
4. A – Decker led Denver with 612 receiving yards in 2011, the year Tim Tebow was the team’s leading passer.
5. D—Hamler’s 1-yard catch with no time on the clock, plus Brandon McManus’ PAT, provided the Broncos with a 31-30 victory.
6. A – Three seasons by Fouts and 11 from Rivers currently rank ahead of Herbert’s debut performance. If Herbert maintains his pace, he’d finish with 4,363 yards, which would be fifth all-time for a franchise that has produced two of the most prolific passers in the game’s history.
7. A – The Chargers have been competitive in all but one game, falling 45-0 to New England on Dec. 6. They have since won back-to-back games.
8. D – Brees is the NFL’s all-time leading passer and was drafted by the Chargers, but he wasn’t picked until late in the second round. Fouts, who retired as the No. 2 all-time passer but has since slid to No. 17, was picked by the franchise in the third round. Rivers is fifth all-time, but was drafted by the New York Giants and shipped to the Chargers in exchange for Manning, who had been taken No. 1 by San Diego but had made it clear he didn’t intend to play for the team.
9. C – Phillips went 16-16 (.500) with the Broncos. McDaniels went 11-17 (.393), Joseph was 11-21 (.344) and Saban was 20-43-3 (.323). Fangio is currently 12-20 (.400).
10. D – Lindsay led the team in rushing in 2018-19, joining a list that includes Hillman (2015), Booker (2016), Anderson (2017) and, in all likelihood, Melvin Gordon (2020).