1. The Bills can clinch the AFC East with a victory Saturday. What was the last team other than the Patriots to win the division?
A. Jets
B. Dolphins
C. Bills
D. Colts
2. The Bills lost four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991-1994 (a rough stretch for the AFC that came immediately after the Broncos lost three Super Bowls in a four-year span). What is the only other franchise with four losses in Super Bowls and no victories?
A. Vikings
B. Falcons
C. Bengals
D. Panthers
3. The Broncos share the record for total Super Bowl losses with five. Which other team has lost five?
A. Raiders
B. Rams
C. Patriots
D. Chiefs
4. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen played at which Mountain West program?
A. Fresno State
B. Boise State
C. Wyoming
D. San Diego State
5. Buffalo has 10 rushing touchdowns. How many of those have been scored by Allen?
A. 2
B. 4
C. 6
D. 8
6. Allen has thrown for 3,641 yards this season. Who owns the Bills’ lone 4,000-yard passing season?
A. Jim Kelly
B. Ryan Fitzpatrick
C. Joe Ferguson
D. Drew Bledsoe
7. The Broncos have played 12 NFL franchises 25 or more times in regular-season games, with Buffalo being among them. The Bills are 21-16-1 (.566) against the Broncos. Which is the only one of the other 11 to have a better winning percentage against Denver?
A. Steelers
B. Patriots
C. Titans
D. Chiefs
8. The Broncos and Bills have met just once in the playoffs, a 10-7 Buffalo victory in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 12, 1992. Hall of Fame quarterbacks John Elway and Jim started the game, but the game’s leading passer was which backup quarterback?
A. Frank Reich
B. Gary Kubiak
C. Hugh Millen
D. Jeff Hostetler
9. Receiver Stefon Diggs leads Buffalo and the NFL with 100 catches, which he has turned into 1,167 yards and five touchdowns. Diggs is most famous for catching the Minneapolis Miracle, a 61-yard touchdown as time expired to defeat the Saints in a 2018 NFC divisional playoff game. Which future Broncos quarterback threw the pass?
A. Drew Lock
B. Jeff Driskel
C. Case Keenum
D. Joe Flacco
10. True or false: Air Force has had four players finish in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting, and Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall was one of them.
True
False
ANSWERS
1. B – Miami’s division title with an 11-5 season in 2008 was the only break during New England’s division stronghold that has seen it win it 16 of the past 17 years.
2. A – The Vikings lost four Super Bowls between 1970 and 1976 and haven’t been back since.
3. C – New England also shared the record for Super Bowl wins (six) with the Steelers, so this distinction if probably easier to stomach.
4. C – Allen took the Cowboys to the Mountain West Championship Game in 2016 and was drafted No. 7 overall by Buffalo in 2018.
5. C – Allen has scored six rushing touchdowns this season, matching the team total of the Chicago Bears
6. D – Bledsoe threw for 4,359 yards with Buffalo in 2002.
7. C – The Titans (formerly the Oilers) own a 23-16-1 (.588) mark against Denver.
8. B – Kubiak came on in relief of Elway, who exited in the fourth quarter with a bruised thigh, and threw for a game-high 136 yard and rushed for Denver’s only touchdown. Kubiak later led the Broncos to a Super Bowl title as their head coach.
9. C – Keenum threw the famous touchdown, then signed with the Broncos during the following offseason for a largely forgettable one-year tenure.
10. False – Though Hall had a spectacular senior season and was named 2007 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, he did not join the list of Heisman top-10 finishers that consists of Terry Isaacson 1963 (eighth); Ernie Jennings, 1970 (eighth); Dee Dowis, 1989 (sixth); Beau Morgan, 1996 (10th).