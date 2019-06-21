Lavelle Scottie will play in his hometown, a home-and-home series with Drake will begin and Air Force will return to the Bahamas for a second straight year.
Those were the highlights of a Falcons basketball schedule, laboriously produced, that was released Friday.
There are also road trips to Army and Denver, visits from Texas State and UC Riverside and two early December Mountain West games as the conference moved up the start of its schedule.
This isn’t the full slate Dave Pilipovich initially envisioned, but with a senior-laden team coming off a finish in the middle of the pack of the Mountain West, takers were hard to find.
“They said, ‘We’ll play you in two years,’” Pilipovich said.
TCU is the lone representative from a Power Five conference on the schedule, allowing Scottie — Air Force’s leading scorer for two consecutive seasons — to play near his Fort Worth home Nov. 18.
Attempts to secure a Pac-12 opponent after a recent series vs. Colorado fell through, and Pilipovich opted against adding more travel to a schedule that will already take the team away from the academy on five occasions before Christmas.
But that’s not to say there won’t be some opportunities for Air Force to fetch quality wins in the nonconference. TCU (52) and Drake (71) were top-100 RPI teams last year, while Loyola-Marymount (122), Duqesne (168) and Indiana State (190) were in that next echelon, and well ahead of Air Force’s No. 227 ranking.
In the Mountain West’s unbalanced schedule, the Falcons will not visit San Diego State and will not host UNLV.
The Falcons open the season Nov. 7 at home against Idaho State.
Air Force 2019-20 basketball schedule
(Mountain West dates could slide to Tuesdays or Wednesdays)
Nov. 1 – vs. Colorado Christian (Exhibition), 7 pm
Nov. 7 – Idaho State, 7 pm
Nov. 9 – Texas State, 2 pm
Nov. 12 - at Army West Point
Nov. 18 - at TCU
Nov. 21 - vs. Loyola Marymount (Junkanoo Jam)
Nov. 22 - vs. Duquesne (Junkanoo Jam)
Nov. 24 - vs. Indiana State (Junkanoo Jam)
Dec. 1 – Jackson State, 2 pm
Dec. 4 - at Wyoming*
Dec. 7 - Nevada*
Dec. 14 - at Denver
Dec. 17 – Johnson & Wales, 7 pm
Dec. 21 - Drake, noon
Dec. 29 - UC Riverside, 2 pm
Jan. 4 - at UNLV*
Jan. 8 – Utah State*
Jan. 11 - at New Mexico*
Jan. 15 – Boise State*
Jan. 18 - Colorado State*
Jan. 22 - at Utah State*
Jan. 25 - at San Jose State*
Jan. 29 – Fresno State*
Feb. 5 - at Nevada*
Feb. 8 – San Diego State*
Feb. 12 - at Boise State*
Feb. 15 – San Jose State*
Feb. 19 - at Fresno State*
Feb. 22 - Wyoming*
Feb. 26 – New Mexico*
Feb. 29 - at Colorado State*
* Mountain West game