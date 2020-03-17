Ron Ilgen, president of the Pikes Peak Marathon, was writing a release to runners when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon to see how the new coronavirus could impact the Triple Crown of Running events.
“We had a big meeting today to look at options for all of our events,” Ilgen said.
Though no official decisions were made as of Tuesday, The Garden of the Gods 10-Mile Run, scheduled for June, would be the first event to potentially face either postponement or cancellation. The Barr Trail Mountain Race, a 12.6-mile run from the Cog Railway Station in Manitou Springs up to Barr Camp and back, is second, while the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon complete the triple crown in August. Ilgen noted that each race is subject to a different jurisdiction. The City of Colorado Springs could shut down, or restrict crowds, at Garden of the Gods, and Manitou Springs or the U.S. Forest Service could do the same for the final two races. That could also complicate possible rescheduling.
“We also realize it can be out of our hands,” Ilgen said.
The Pikes Peak Marathon usually features an abundance of international runners due to its inclusion in the Golden Trail World Series. In 2019, the men’s race was won by Kilian Jornet Burgada, from Spain’s Catalonia region, while Switzerland’s Maude Mathys won the women’s race in record time. The rest of the women’s top-five were natives of Norway, South Africa, France and Spain. Ilgen said international runners’ ability to compete would likely be dependent on the federal government’s position on travel at the time.
The easiest option, Ilgen noted, would be cancelling the three summer races, but rescheduling is the preferred option, if necessary. He said more official announcements would follow in the coming weeks.
“Who knows what can change,” Ilgen said. “We still want to make sure we can serve our runners.”