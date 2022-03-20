SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Trevor Story's chapter with the Colorado Rockies has officially come to a close.
Story has agreed to a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox, according to multiple reports. After six seasons in Colorado — and 11 total in the Rockies organization — Story will wear a different uniform for the first time in his career.
Story was drafted by the Rockies in 2011 and made his debut on opening day in 2016, taking over the reins at shortstop after Troy Tulowitzki was traded to Toronto in the previous season.
“I was so anxious that I toe tapped,” he said last October, before his last game with the Rockies. “I don’t even toe tap.”
It didn't take him long to figure things out. In the third inning of that game, with two men on base, Story took a 0-1 pitch and sent it into the right field bleachers for his first major league hit, home run and RBI. An inning later, he did it again, this time sending the ball to left-center.
It was the start of a legendary Rockies career, one that saw him go to two All-Star games and win two Silver Sluggers. He had a career batting average of .272 during his time with the Rockies, and wowed Coors Field every night with his high-caliber defense.
Story knew before last season even started that it would be his last in Colorado. So did the rest of the league: players on other teams began making pitches to him during the All-Star game, when Story represented the hosting Rockies in the home run derby. His competitors continued that charade throughout the season, ramping up once it became clear that Story would not be traded or re-signed.
“It’s happened a lot more than I thought,” Story said. “It’s cool that players went out of their way to say something like that. It means a lot to me.”
The Rockies did give him a qualifying offer — a one-year, $18.4 million contract — but Story was chasing a long-term contract with a team that was committed to winning. He has that now, and will join a powerful lineup in Boston.