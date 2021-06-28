DENVER — The hometown crowd will see one of their homegrown talents at the home run derby next month.
Colorado Rockies’ shortstop Trevor Story will participate in the event, scheduled July 12 at Coors Field. He was asked earlier in his career, but turned it down because he said it wasn’t the right timing. Now, he’ll get the chance to do it in front of his fans — possibly his last chance to play at Coors as he is expected to be traded before the end of July.
“I remember as a kid watching the derby and I was always so amazed,” he said. “It’s surreal to now be able to compete in that. I’m looking forward to it.”
This is also a sign that the elbow injury that sidelined him last month, and slowed his production this month, has healed. In the past 12 games, he’s hit .326 with 15 hits and four home runs.
Bench coach Mike Redmond will pitch to him. Story will be the 14th Rockies’ player to hit in the home run derby, and the first since Charlie Blackmon in 2017. Story said he confided in Blackmon before he committed to doing the event. Blackmon said earlier this season that he thought participating in the event could lead to injury.
Story will join Met Pete Alonso, Angel Shohei Ohtani and Oriole Trey Mancini in the derby, along with other participants to be named later.
Injury Updates
Right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson was placed on the injured list Monday with upper back tightness. He’s been feeling discomfort, and management felt he needed time to fully recover. Ben Bowden, who was optioned Sunday, was recalled again.
Matt Adams, who was placed on the injured list June 9 with an elbow strain, participated in batting practice Monday, taking turns fielding at first base and hitting in the cage. He will likely head on a rehab assignment this week.