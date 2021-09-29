DENVER — Like the fans, even mother nature didn’t want to let their star shortstop leave.

But that’s inevitable, and the writing has been on the wall, as Trevor Story has said, since the trade deadline debacle early this season. Story, a free agent after this season, has not outright said that Wednesday was his last home game with the Rockies. But he, along with his teammates and fans, treated it as such.

He said goodbye to people pregame, thanking them for their support over the years and spending time with staff and fans. He was the first one out for the start of the game, his teammates waiting in the dugout to give him a moment alone with the crowd. He ran right to his spot on the infield, looking down at the dirt as the crowd acknowledged him.

Story didn't know that Charlie Blackmon was planning that.

"Chuck got me good," Story said. "It means a lot that they did that. A big, big thank you to those guys."

Then Story had four hits, all infield singles, to help the Rockies beat the Nationals 10-5 for one last game at Coors Field this season. The Rockies finished 48-33 at home, their sixth best record in franchise history. They head to Arizona now for three games against the Diamondbacks, plus a potential makeup game in Atlanta on Monday, to wrap up the season.

The meaningless games between two teams long ago eliminated from the playoffs finished six hours after it started, after a two hour rain delay.

There were only an estimated 2,000 people left by the time Story came up for his last at-bat in the bottom of the eighth, when he drew a walk. The crowd had dwindled even more by the time the game ended, with the sky now dark and parking passes long since expired.

After the last out, Story turned to Brendan Rodgers first, who he helped mentor. Then he embraced Ryan McMahon, who's wedding he was in last winter. Charlie Blackmon, who has been with him during his entire tenure here and who Story considers like a brother, ran in from the outfield to get his turn.

And manager Bud Black, who said the night before that he had to stop himself from thinking like this was Story's last game, stepped out of the handshake line to hug his shortstop. Then Story took the traditional end of season lap around the field with his teammates, stopping before entering the dugout to tip his cap to the fans.

But Story wasn't quite ready to stay goodbye. He came back out, with a pile of gear, to hand to the few fans remaining.