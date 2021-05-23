DENVER — Trevor Story came back to Colorado after a three-game road trip where he had just two hits and struck out six times.
He was the first player on the field Friday when the Rockies started their next series against the Diamondbacks. And on Sunday, when his team needed him the most, he came up with a walk-off home run to lead the Rockies to a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks to complete the sweep.
Yonathan Daza was the one who set up the opportunity for Story, earning a RBI in the eighth inning as Ryan McMahon scored to tie the game. Daza also had two big diving catches.
Business went on as normal for Jon Gray after his last start, when he wanted to “flush” the 10 hits and seven runs he allowed in San Diego.
He kept everything the same, knowing that outing was a fluke. On Sunday, Gray, who loves to pitch at home, got back on track. He started out with a bang, needing just seven pitches to get through the first inning. He carried a perfect game into the fifth inning before giving up his first hit — a single to David Peralta.
In the sixth, things started to go astray. He allowed two walks, then a sacrifice fly to Ketel Marte that scored one run. If it hadn’t been for Daza’s diving catch, that play likely would have led to more runs. Pavin Smith hit a home run, extending the Diamondbacks' lead to 3-2.
Gray went fastball heavy, relying on that pitch over 50 percent of the time. His slider gave him trouble in his last start, and he used it less than normal Sunday.
His early exit meant the Rockies needed three outings from its bullpen — a task on most days that seems daunting considering the way the group has been playing. But Lucas Gilbreath gave up just one hit in the seventh, and Jordan Sheffield needed just 10 pitches to retire all three batters in the eighth. Daniel Bard took care of business in the ninth.
The Rockies couldn’t take advantage of a tough outing for Diamondbacks starter Taylor Widener, who allowed one hit, one run and two walks before he was removed in the second with right groin discomfort. With the bases loaded in the first with one out, the Rockies came away empty.
They were able to get a run in the second off a RBI single from Story, and another in the eighth off an RBI double from Joshua Fuentes.