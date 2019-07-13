Trevor Kastner won the bull riding portion of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on Saturday night after earning a score of 87.5 points on his final ride.
Kastner didn't start the week hot, not earning a score on his ride Thursday but instead advancing on a time of 4.81 seconds Friday. But he was on fire Saturday, scoring an 87 followed by 87.5 to finish things out.
“I'm excited, man. Anytime you win $10,000 that's always nice,” Kastner said. "I didn't start great, but rode today and had good draws. There wasn't a bull I didn't like."
But Kastner wasn't the only winner Saturday night, as Trenton Montero won bareback, Jacob Elder won steer wrestling, team roping, JJ Elshere saddle bronc, Adam Gray won tie down roping, and Leia Pluemer won barrel racing.
Montero had an especially interesting week, riding five different horses. He finished on a high note with his highest score of the week — 88.5.
“That’s just how the rodeo works sometimes,” Montero said. “I felt like I had a pretty good draw all week. It was just working in my favor.”
There was one scary moment when saddle bronc rider Tegan Smith fell off his horse, hit his head and was taken off on a stretcher. Smith was moving and responsive, but the injury definitely took the breath out of the arena.
Smith was taken the hospital in ambulance at 8:49, six minutes after the accident. There are no further updates at this time.
“That’s always a tough thing to see,” Elshere said. “We’re definitely all praying for him.”
The winners from each division took home $10,000. Second place took $5,000 and third place $2,000.
Here are the full results from the rodeo:
Bareback
- Trenton Montero, 88.5 points
- Kody Lamb, 86 points
- Jamie Howlett, 83 points
Steer wrestling
Jacob Elder, 4.7 seconds
Jule Hazen, 6.0 seconds
Stockton Graves, 14.0 seconds
Team roping
Tanner Baldwin and Nano Garza, 7.2 seconds
- Aaron Sinigine and Kyle Lockett, 7.6 seconds
Clay Tryan and Travis Lee Graves, 7.9 seconds
Saddle bronc
- JJ Elshere, 90.5 points
Jade Blackwell, 85.5 points
Tegan Smith, NA
Tie down roping
- Adam Gray, 8.6 seconds
Lane Livingston, 9.8 seconds
Cody Huber, 10.3 seconds
WPRA barrel racing
Leia Pluemer, 17.434 seconds
Kelly Yates, 17.537 seconds
Karson Bradley, 17.986 seconds
Bull riding
- Trevor Kastner, 87.5 points
Koby Radley, NA
Cole Melancon, NA