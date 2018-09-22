What slow start?
Mesa Ridge football opened the season with losses to Vista Peak Prep and Pueblo West. But the Grizzlies haven't let those outcomes get them down, as evidenced by their play in a close win over Coronado last week.
The latest example came in dominant fashion, as the Grizzlies manhandled Widefield 27-0 in the District 3 rivalry game on Saturday afternoon. And they couldn't have done it without speedy senior Trevon Walker, who used Widefield's CA Foster Stadium as his personal playground.
He finished with 293 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
The Grizzlies (2-2) have won four straight against Widefield (0-4) in their annual matchup.
"We dropped a couple and that hurt," Mesa Ridge coach Rob Braaten said. "I like how we stayed together as a team and got a couple good wins. Obviously, winning this game is big. It's important to the community. It was a good hard-fought game and I'm proud of my guys."
It took a while for the Grizzlies (2-2) to get going, though. They didn't get on the scoreboard until the end of the first quarter, when quarterback Kyle Gaster scrambled to the right to find Tyler McIntyre for a 52-yard touchdown pass.
That was followed by a 59-yard TD run by Walker with 5:11 left in the first half. The Grizzlies failed on their PAT attempt.
Mesa Ridge led 13-0 halftime.
The Grizzlies continued to attack in the second half, thanks to Gaster wrapping up a seven-play, 59-yard drive with a short TD run to take a 20-0 lead late in the third quarter.
Gaster completed 7 of 12 passes for 107 yards and a score.
About 2 minutes into the fourth, Walker got the ball again and took it 25 yards for his second TD — giving the Grizzlies their final score.
Senior Frankie Ingraldi led Widefield (0-4) with 140 yards on 25 rushes.
The Grizzlies hope they can keep the momentum going. They continue their nonconference play Friday on the road against Canon City (0-4).
"That was a big win because it's our rivalry game," Walker said Saturday. "And all the energy, it's going to keep us going for the rest of the year."