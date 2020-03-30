Scott Caulfield should be surrounded by student-athletes at Colorado College’s El Pomar Sports Center, dispensing instructions.
Nothing is as it should be. But as the CC director of strength and conditioning keeps telling the Tigers sheltering in place at home due to the coronavirus, there’s a silver lining when it comes to fitness.
“This is a super weird time. None of us have ever experienced this,” Caulfield recalled. “You’re probably never going to have a period of time like this in your life where there’s really no distractions. You literally could take these 8-12 weeks, train super hard, recover, do your schoolwork, get your nutrition straight, enjoy time with your family.
“There’s probably never again going to be an opportunity like this. Hopefully.”
Caulfield wasn’t caught scrambling when the school extended spring break and moved Block 7 online. The big difference is without access to gyms, his department had to “switch gears” and get everyone on a bodyweight program.
Volt, a program delivery app, keeps everything organized and easily accessible. Caulfield has augmented with video conversations and social media demonstrations.
“In strength and conditioning we say it a lot: Failing to plan is planning to fail,” Caulfield said. “We have everything done for the entire year.This would have been how we were delivering our summer programs anyway. It just kind of accelerated that process.”
The demand is higher for Craigslist treadmills that once sat on the curb for days. But if someone happens to find a set of 15-pound dumbbells gathering dust in the garage, even better. Caulfield said the app has over 3,000 exercises to utilize.
“If someone has access to something, we can definitely swap exercises in and out, make it adaptable to whatever they have,” Caulfield said.
“Don’t worry about what you don’t have. Worry about what you do have and what you can do to prepare yourself and be in the best shape of your lives.”
If gyms are closed into the summer, creativity will be key.
“At the end of the day, you can get a really efficient workout in with just your body weight and some running, change-of-direction stuff, sprinting,” Caulfield said. “You could build a really good foundation.
“If they do the work, they’ll be fine when they come back.”
Feeling restless? This is the general program that will be used by several Colorado College teams the next several weeks. As with those athletes, customization is encouraged.
Day 1
A1) Body Weight Squat Jumps, 4 sets x 15 seconds
A2) Pushups, 4 sets x 15 seconds
B1) Front Plank, 4 sets x 30 seconds
B2) V-Ups, 4 sets x 30 seconds
C1) Mountain Climbers, 3 sets x 30 seconds
C2) Alternating Lunges, 3 sets x 30 seconds
Day 2
A1) Sprinter Situps, 3 sets x 30 seconds
A2) Body Weight Split Jumps, 3 sets x 30 seconds
B1) Alternating Lateral Lunges, 3 sets x 30 seconds
B2) Bench Dips, 3 sets x 30 seconds
C1) Body Weight Squats, 3 sets x 60 seconds
C2) Jumping Jacks, 3 sets x 60 seconds
Groups (A, B, C) are performed as a superset, i.e. do A1 first, then A2, then rest 15-30 seconds, then repeat.
Source: Scott Caulfield, CC director of strength and conditioning