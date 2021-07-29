Tokyo Olympics Taekwondo Zolotic

United States' Anastasija Zolotic celebrates as she holds her country national flag after winning a gold medal for the taekwondo women's 57kg match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Colorado was represented in the Olympics by 34 athletes. Here we’ll track the schedule for those yet to compete and the medal winners among those who already have wrapped their events in Tokyo.

MEDALISTS

Gold

Amber English, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Women’s skeet

Will Shaner, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Men’s 10m air rifle

Anastasija Zolotic, Colorado Springs (taekwondo) – Women’s 57kg

Silver

Lucas Kozeniesky, Colorado Springs (shooting) – 10-meter air rifle mixed team

UPCOMING

Friday, July 30

Hillary Bor, Colorado Springs (track and field) – Men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (qualifying)

Elise Cranny, Boulder (track and field) – Women’s 5,000-meter run (qualifying)

Mason Finley, Chaffee County (track and field) – Men’s discus (qualifying)

Lindsey Horan, Golden (soccer) – Women’s quarterfinal vs. Netherlands

Bernard Keter, Colorado Springs (track and field) – Men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (qualifying)

Woody Kincaid, Littleton (track and field) – Men’s 10,000 meter

Jessica Thoennes, Denver (rowing) – Women’s eight final

Saturday, July 31

Valeria Allman, Longmont (track and field) – Women’s discus (qualifying)

Mason Finley, Chaffee County (track and field) – Men’s discus (finals)           

Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. ROC

Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. ROC

Sunday, Aug. 1

Emma Coburn, Crested Butte (track and field) – Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (qualifying)

Val Constien, Edwards (track and field) – Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (qualifying)

Adeline Gray, Denver (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 76 kg (qualifying)

Ildar Hafizov, Colorado Springs (wrestling) – Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg (qualifying)

Yul Moldauer, Arvada (gymnastics artistic) – Men’s floor exercise (finals)

Monday, Aug. 2

Valeria Allman, Longmont (track and field) – TBA, women’s discus (qualifying)

Hillary Bor, Colorado Springs (track and field) – TBA, men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (finals)

Elise Cranny, Boulder (track and field) – TBA, women’s 5,000-meter run (finals)

Adeline Gray, Denver (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 76 kg (medal rounds)

Ildar Hafizov, Colorado Springs (wrestling) – Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg (medal rounds)

G’Angelo Hancock, Fountain (wrestling) – Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg (qualifying)

Lindsey Horan, Golden (soccer) – TBA, women’s semifinal

Bernard Keter, Colorado Springs (track and field) – TBA, men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (finals)

Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. Italy

Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. Italy

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Paul Chelimo, Colorado Springs (track and field) – Men’s 5,000-meter run (qualifying)

Colin Duffy, Broomfield (sport climbing) – Men’s combined (qualifying)

G’Angelo Hancock, Fountain (wrestling) – Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg (medal rounds)

Woody Kincaid, Littleton (track and field) – Men’s 5,000-meter run (qualifying)

Wednesday, Aug, 4

Emma Coburn, Crested Butte (track and field) – TBA, women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (finals)              

Val Constien, Edwards (track and field) – TBA, women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (finals)

Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – Women’s Keirin (early rounds)

Annie Kunz, Denver (track and field) – Women’s heptathlon (100 meter, high jump, shot put, 200 meter)

Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) –TBA, women’s quarterfinals

Brooke Raboutou, Boulder (sport climbing) – Women’s combined (qualifying)

Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s quarterfinals

Thursday, Aug. 5

Amro ElGeziry, Colorado Springs (modern pentathlon) – Fencing ranking round

Colin Duffy, Broomfield (sport climbing) – TBA, men’s combined finals

Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – TBA, women’s Keirin (finals)

Lindsey Horan, Golden (soccer) – TBA, women’s final                               

Annie Kunz, Denver (track and field) – Women’s heptathlon (long jump, javelin, 800 meter)

Samantha Schultz, Littleton (modern pentathlon) – Fencing ranking round

Jacarra Winchester, Leandro (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 53 kg (qualifying)

Friday, Aug. 6

Paul Chelimo, Colorado Springs (track and field) – TBA, Men’s 5,000-meter run (finals)

Woody Kincaid, Littleton (track and field) – TBA, men’s 5,000-meter (finals)

Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – TBA, women’s semifinals

Brooke Raboutou, Boulder (sport climbing) – TBA, Women’s combined (qualifying)

Samantha Schultz, Littleton (modern pentathlon) – Swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping, laser run

Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s semifinals

Jacarra Winchester, Leandro (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 53 kg (medal rounds)

Saturday, Aug. 7

Elise Cranny, Boulder (track and field) – Women’s 10,000-meter run (finals)

Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – Women’s sprint (early rounds)

Amro ElGeziry, Colorado Springs (modern pentathlon) – Swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping, laser run

Sunday, Aug. 8

Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – TBA, women’s sprint (finals)

Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – TBA, women’s medal rounds

Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s medal rounds

