Colorado was represented in the Olympics by 34 athletes. Here we’ll track the schedule for those yet to compete and the medal winners among those who already have wrapped their events in Tokyo.
MEDALISTS
Gold
Amber English, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Women’s skeet
Will Shaner, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Men’s 10m air rifle
Anastasija Zolotic, Colorado Springs (taekwondo) – Women’s 57kg
Silver
Lucas Kozeniesky, Colorado Springs (shooting) – 10-meter air rifle mixed team
UPCOMING
Friday, July 30
Hillary Bor, Colorado Springs (track and field) – Men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (qualifying)
Elise Cranny, Boulder (track and field) – Women’s 5,000-meter run (qualifying)
Mason Finley, Chaffee County (track and field) – Men’s discus (qualifying)
Lindsey Horan, Golden (soccer) – Women’s quarterfinal vs. Netherlands
Bernard Keter, Colorado Springs (track and field) – Men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (qualifying)
Woody Kincaid, Littleton (track and field) – Men’s 10,000 meter
Jessica Thoennes, Denver (rowing) – Women’s eight final
Saturday, July 31
Valeria Allman, Longmont (track and field) – Women’s discus (qualifying)
Mason Finley, Chaffee County (track and field) – Men’s discus (finals)
Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. ROC
Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. ROC
Sunday, Aug. 1
Emma Coburn, Crested Butte (track and field) – Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (qualifying)
Val Constien, Edwards (track and field) – Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (qualifying)
Adeline Gray, Denver (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 76 kg (qualifying)
Ildar Hafizov, Colorado Springs (wrestling) – Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg (qualifying)
Yul Moldauer, Arvada (gymnastics artistic) – Men’s floor exercise (finals)
Monday, Aug. 2
Valeria Allman, Longmont (track and field) – TBA, women’s discus (qualifying)
Hillary Bor, Colorado Springs (track and field) – TBA, men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (finals)
Elise Cranny, Boulder (track and field) – TBA, women’s 5,000-meter run (finals)
Adeline Gray, Denver (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 76 kg (medal rounds)
Ildar Hafizov, Colorado Springs (wrestling) – Men’s Greco-Roman 60 kg (medal rounds)
G’Angelo Hancock, Fountain (wrestling) – Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg (qualifying)
Lindsey Horan, Golden (soccer) – TBA, women’s semifinal
Bernard Keter, Colorado Springs (track and field) – TBA, men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (finals)
Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. Italy
Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. Italy
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Paul Chelimo, Colorado Springs (track and field) – Men’s 5,000-meter run (qualifying)
Colin Duffy, Broomfield (sport climbing) – Men’s combined (qualifying)
G’Angelo Hancock, Fountain (wrestling) – Men’s Greco-Roman 97 kg (medal rounds)
Woody Kincaid, Littleton (track and field) – Men’s 5,000-meter run (qualifying)
Wednesday, Aug, 4
Emma Coburn, Crested Butte (track and field) – TBA, women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (finals)
Val Constien, Edwards (track and field) – TBA, women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (finals)
Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – Women’s Keirin (early rounds)
Annie Kunz, Denver (track and field) – Women’s heptathlon (100 meter, high jump, shot put, 200 meter)
Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) –TBA, women’s quarterfinals
Brooke Raboutou, Boulder (sport climbing) – Women’s combined (qualifying)
Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s quarterfinals
Thursday, Aug. 5
Amro ElGeziry, Colorado Springs (modern pentathlon) – Fencing ranking round
Colin Duffy, Broomfield (sport climbing) – TBA, men’s combined finals
Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – TBA, women’s Keirin (finals)
Lindsey Horan, Golden (soccer) – TBA, women’s final
Annie Kunz, Denver (track and field) – Women’s heptathlon (long jump, javelin, 800 meter)
Samantha Schultz, Littleton (modern pentathlon) – Fencing ranking round
Jacarra Winchester, Leandro (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 53 kg (qualifying)
Friday, Aug. 6
Paul Chelimo, Colorado Springs (track and field) – TBA, Men’s 5,000-meter run (finals)
Woody Kincaid, Littleton (track and field) – TBA, men’s 5,000-meter (finals)
Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – TBA, women’s semifinals
Brooke Raboutou, Boulder (sport climbing) – TBA, Women’s combined (qualifying)
Samantha Schultz, Littleton (modern pentathlon) – Swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping, laser run
Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s semifinals
Jacarra Winchester, Leandro (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 53 kg (medal rounds)
Saturday, Aug. 7
Elise Cranny, Boulder (track and field) – Women’s 10,000-meter run (finals)
Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – Women’s sprint (early rounds)
Amro ElGeziry, Colorado Springs (modern pentathlon) – Swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping, laser run
Sunday, Aug. 8
Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – TBA, women’s sprint (finals)
Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – TBA, women’s medal rounds
Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s medal rounds