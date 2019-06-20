Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. was the second-youngest Division I player last season at 17 years old, and Jalen Green is a solidified five-star combo guard nearing the start of his senior year at San Joaquin Memorial High School.
The analogy works nearly the same with Villanova soon-to-be freshman forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and No. 1 overall 2020 prospect Evan Mobley.
There’s a gap in overall basketball experience.
But the thing that holds all four players together, regardless of school standing, is that they are members of the 12-man roster for Team USA’s Under-19 World Cup team.
So, what’s really the difference?
Is Lewis that much better than Green just because he has a year under his belt at the college level? Are Mobley, a five-star center from Rancho Christian High, and Robinson-Earl that much different in terms of talent just because the latter has been up to Villanova to learn from coach Jay Wright since signing his letter of intent?
“I would say, pure talent, the young guys have just as much talent as anybody,” said coach Bruce Weber, also the head man of Kansas State's program. “I think they can match the older guys.”
At 6-foot-11, 190 pounds, Mobley is expected to end up at USC, but he could really play anywhere in the country and is compared to LaMarcus Aldridge by recruiting experts. He believes the talent level across Team USA’s roster is nearly the same.
The only difference, in his opinion, is that college players like Lewis, Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton, Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele, Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry and Purdue forward Trevion Williams have a clear grasp of the speed and strength of the game.
“They’re also a lot smarter,” Mobley said. “They’ve been in the college system, have a lot of plays and know what to do in certain situations. It’s a lot different from playing high school because those defenders are pretty good but not like college players.”
Since he’s been surrounded by the college players for Team USA, Mobley said he’s learned to move more, talk louder and hustle to set screens.
“The older guys have been at games at Allen Fieldhouse, Rupp Arena in front of 20,000 people, they’ve been at Michigan State, so all that experience helps you as a player,” Weber said. “If you want to play, you have to know what’s going on. You can’t be deer in the headlights."
Green, who averaged 27.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 2018-19 for San Joaquin Memorial, agreed with Mobley. He said he hasn’t felt behind in terms of talent but there’s a difference in knowledge of the game.
“I’d say I’m right with those guys, if not better," Green said. "I feel like I play the right game. I’ll pass, take the right shot, play defense, just all-around.”
Robinson-Earl sits in the middle of players like Lewis, Green and Mobley. He hasn’t taken the hardwood for a college hoops game yet, but he’s already graduated from high school. He’s the only athlete on the 12-man roster that will be a freshman next season.
Before coming to Team USA training camp, Robinson-Earl spent a week at Villanova to begin training for the upcoming campaign. He said there’s a massive difference between top high school prospects and those in college.
“It’s a different beast for the guards going against guys that have a year in college,” said Robinson-Earl, a former five-star from IMG Academy. “For me, going against forwards, they are stronger. It’s a different approach, but you know you can get better.”
Lewis, now 18 years old, averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a freshman to earn himself SEC all-freshman team honors. Lewis has a much different journey than most, as he had the grades to reclassify to the 2018 class and void what would've been his senior year at Hazel Green High.
The 6-3, 180-pound guard thinks the raw skillset of high school and college athletes are comparable, but the size makes a difference.
“The skill level is pretty even, but guys in college have the body,” Lewis said. “Other guys, in a year or so, they will be ready. The biggest thing is that I hope they just take something away.”
When push comes to shove, the most influential difference is time spent on the court, something that everyone on the roster will get when Team USA travels to Greece for the FIBA U19 World Cup from June 29 to July 7.
“It’s a long trip, that experience, toughness and resilience to go through something like this and keep getting up,” Weber said. “Not only for the games but getting ready in the middle of the summer and giving up your time.”