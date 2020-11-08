No comeback magic this week for the Denver Broncos.
Following a 21-point come-from-behind-victory a week ago against the Chargers, the Broncos were unable to re-create that same magic Sunday in Atlanta, falling 34-27 to the Falcons.
"I do think we're getting better, although it's hard to see that when we have a game like we did today," coach Vic Fangio said. "There were some good things, just not enough."
After being behind 24-3 at halftime to the Chargers last week, the Broncos felt like they had an opportunity to replicate that performance against the Falcons, falling behind 20-3 at halftime this week.
"I hate to say it, but yeah," quarterback Drew Lock said. "Everybody wants to be known for something and we need to stop being known for coming back down three scores in the fourth quarter and almost winning the game."
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan threw two first half touchdown passes against a Denver secondary that was missing starting cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan. Ryan continued his success in the second half, finding a wide open Julio Jones for a touchdown in third quarter. Ryan finished the day 25-of-35 for 284 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Being down both Bouye and Callahan was a clear disadvantage for the Broncos as the Falcons had three different receivers with at least six catches and over 50 yards receiving.
"Matt Ryan does a great job," said safety Justin Simmons, who had Denver's lone turnover Sunday with an interception in the third quarter. "They do a great job offensively finding ways to get guys open in the passing game... We didn't compete nearly as much as we should have and could have."
The Broncos' first touchdown of the day came didn't come until 13:15 remaining in the game as Drew Lock found Jerry Jeudy for a 20-yard score to cut the deficit to 27-13. The Broncos would have a chance to close the gap further on the ensuing possession, but Lock threw an interception off his back foot, which led to an Atlanta touchdown two plays later and essentially sealed the game.
Following the game, a frustrated Lock described the interception as a throw he should have completed with ease.
"I promise — and anyone can discredit this — I will throw that ball 10 times out of 10 to Jerry (Jeudy) on that pick," Lock said. "And Jerry was open, it's a throw I can make, it's a throw I should make, it's embarrassing that I didn't and I'll get it next time."
Lock added a late nine-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick and a 10-yard touchdown with less than two minutes remaining to make it a seven-point game. Lock was 25-of-48 for 313 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing for 47 yards and one score.
The loss moves Denver to 3-5 at the halfway point in the season, with road games against Las Vegas and Kansas City quickly approaching. Fangio said his team still has a ways to go on both sides of the ball in the back half of the season.
"When one side of the ball is struggling, the other side has to pick it up," Fangio said. "We weren't able to do that this week."