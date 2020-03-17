It appears Tom Brady will continue his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barring a late change. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Tampa Bay is the “expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen.”
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Buccaneers had agreed in principle with Brady. The deal will be worth about $30 million per season according to Rapoport, who also reported that the Bucs were the only known team to make a formal offer.
For two decades, Tom Brady was the face of the Patriots, and even of the NFL. But the centerpiece of the Patriots’ dynasty, the most successful quarterback in league history, said early Tuesday he was leaving the only pro team he has ever known.
Brady posted Tuesday on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.” Read more here.