The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee and Japan's organizing committee expressed their concern about the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and agreed to postpone the Olympic Games until 2021.
It's the first time the Olympics have been postponed. The Games won’t be canceled, Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe told media in Tokyo.
The Games will be played no later than summer 2021 to safeguard the athletes, the statement said.
Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, posted a letter to athletes online Tuesday morning.
"Despite the feeling of eventuality that so many of us have felt in the lead up to this moment — my heart breaks for you, your fellow athletes around the world, our friends at Tokyo 2020, the people of Japan, and all who are impacted by this global pandemic and the decision to postpone the Tokyo Games 2020," she wrote.