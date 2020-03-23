The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, likely to 2021, according to a USA Today report on Monday.
The report quoted Dick Pound, an International Olympic Committee member, as saying: “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”
The Gazette reached out to the Colorado Springs-based United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
The Gazette’s Woody Paige lobbied for a postponement because of the coronavirus outbreak.
