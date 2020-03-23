The Latest: Acclaimed equestrian tournament in Canada off

A man walks past a large banner promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Monday, March 23, 2020. The IOC will take up to four weeks to consider postponing the Tokyo Olympics amid mounting criticism of its handling of the coronavirus crisis that now includes Canada saying it won't send a team to the games this year and the leader of track and field, the biggest sport at the games, also calling for a delay.

 Jae C. Hong

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed, likely to 2021, according to a USA Today report on Monday.

The report quoted Dick Pound, an International Olympic Committee member, as saying: “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

The Gazette reached out to the Colorado Springs-based United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Gazette’s Woody Paige lobbied for a postponement because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This story is developing; come back to gazette.com for more details.

