Investments made up front for Denver point to a potential return to one of the team’s most remarkable stretches may be attainable.
A first-round pick in 2017 (tackle Garett Bolles), a second-round pick in 2019 (guard Dalton Risner), a third-round pick in May (center Lloyd Cushenberry), a $44 million free agent (Graham Glasgow) and a former undrafted free agent who earned a $3.25 million deal this past offseason (Elijah Wilkinson); that’s the collection the Broncos have put together for their potential starting offensive line that has the potential to harken back to days Broncos fans would surely like to relive.
It was, after all, a remarkable run — “run” being the operative word.
Terrell Davis went for 2,008 yards in 1998, completing a four-year run of 1,000-plus yard seasons. Olandis Gary went for 1,159 the next year. Then Mike Anderson. Two years later it was Clinton Portis. Then Portis again. Then Ruben Droughns. Then Anderson again. Then Tatum Bell.
Denver had 11 1,000-yard rushing seasons from six running backs in a plug-and-play 12-year stretch from 1995 through 2006.
The common denominator? Matt Lepsis at tackle. Mark Schlereth and Dan Neil at guard. Tom Nalen at center.
The continuity wasn’t exact. But for the most part, there was consistency in the faces and the play that resulted.
Recent years have brought no such predictability. Seven right tackles have taken the bulk of the Broncos snaps over the past seven years. Not since Chris Kuper, who last played for Denver in 2011, has the same right guard played the most games at the spot in consecutive years.
Each spot has seen a similar story.
Perhaps now, however, moves from team president John Elway, the foundation for continuity — and the benefits it brings — is in place for the Broncos.
Or, maybe it’s not. Elway has endured plenty of misfires in offensive line acquisitions. Ja’Wuan James appears to have been a free agency misfire, as were Menelik Watson and Donald Stephenson. Draft picks on Michael Schofield and Ty Sambrailo didn’t pan out. Bolles hasn’t endeared himself to the Broncos faithful with the second-most penalties among offensive tackles last season and the team declined his fifth-year contract option this past offseason, giving the sides one more season to figure out if he’s a long-term fit.
“I know that if I play good football and I play the best I can, then I know I can be here long term,” said Bolles, who took a two-year LDS mission in Colorado Springs during college. “I know I can play at this level a long time. I know if I just focus on me and being the best me and not getting too high with the highs and too low with the lows, I know I’ll be exactly where I need to be.”
So, it’s an ongoing process. But perhaps the transition can start to slow and the cohesion can finally start to build. With offensive line coach Mike Munchak returning, it’s also the first time in several years that the Broncos have kept that spot the same for consecutive years.
“I am excited about the guys we have brought in,” Risner said.
“We have to go out and prove it.”
BUILT TO LAST?
The Broncos have assembled a group on the offensive line that could stay together for a while.
Garett Bolles
Left tackle
Age: 28
First-round pick (No. 20) in 2017 from Utah
Dalton Risner
Left guard
Age: 25
Second-round pick (No. 41) in 2019 from Kansas State
Lloyd Cushenberry
Center
Age: 22
Third-round pick (No. 83) in 2020 from LSU
Graham Glasgow
Right guard
Age: 28
Signed in March to a four-year, $44 million free agent deal after four years in Detroit
Elijah Wilkinson
Right tackle
Age: 25
Originally joined the team in 2017 after going undrafted from UMass; signed a $3.259 million restricted free agent in March
CUTTING DOWN THE TURNOVER
Over the past 30 years, the Broncos have seen increased turnover on the offensive line; a trend the current collection might be built to buck.