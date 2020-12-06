Tim Patrick took two more steps to gaining Drew Lock’s trust Sunday.
Patrick, a third-year receiver out of Utah, hauled in both of Lock’s touchdowns Sunday in a 22-16 loss at Kansas City.
“Tim has been Tim this whole year,” Lock said. “Mr. Reliable, Mr. Consistent — always there for you whenever you need him.”
Lock and the Broncos first needed Patrick — who entered as the Broncos’ second-leading receiver, just behind Jerry Jeudy — midway through the second quarter.
Patrick’s first touchdown of the day and fourth of the season came on play action when he ran against the flow of the play and caught a short pass from Lock and snuck inside the pylon to give the Broncos a 10-3 lead.
In the third quarter, Patrick used his 6-foot-4 frame to haul in a fade route over Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland, with some help from his helmet, that gave the Broncos a 16-12 lead in the third quarter.
“It was a run play, but we knew if they went man (coverage), we tagged the back-side fade,” Patrick said.
“He was going to give me a chance if it was man. That’s what happened.”
Patrick tapped both feet down just inside the sideline for his first multi-touchdown game of his short NFL career. He had a 21-yard catch earlier in that drive.
Lock looked Patrick’s way twice more after the Chiefs took a 19-16 lead. Patrick’s final catch, an 8-yard gain, set the Broncos up with second and short, but the Broncos punted two plays later. After a Kansas City punt, Patrick drew a 20-yard pass interference flag that gave the Broncos a first down near midfield, but that drive ended when Vic Fangio elected to punt on fourth and 3 from the Denver 49 with 6:13 to play.
“We had some nice drives, We converted some third downs there at a higher percentage than we have all year. We gave ourselves a chance to win, but we didn’t finish it. And ultimately that’s what we came here to do.
Patrick finished with four catches for 44 yards and the two touchdowns, but the Broncos needed a third to pull off the upset Sunday night.
“We needed to do just a little bit more, coaches and players alike,” Fangio said.