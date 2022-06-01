Mike Kazlausky had a non-baseball related prediction for a trio of high school juniors when they made an unofficial visit to Air Force in 2019.
“You’ll be in each other’s weddings,” the Falcons coach told Aerik Joe, Sam Kulasingam and Jay Thomason long before they committed to play baseball at the academy and even longer before they formed three-quarters of an infield that helped the team to its first Mountain West title.
The players often think back to that initial visit. They formed a group chat shortly after and friendships began. The next year, they took an official visit along with future teammates Paul Skenes and Seungmin Shim, who were added to the group.
The sophomores have become one of the top stories on an Air Force team full of storylines as it prepares for its first NCAA Regional appearance since 1969.
The Falcons will face No. 9 Texas at noon Friday in Austin.
“It’s special,” Thomason said. “We came in together, and we’re getting to make history together.”
Kulasingam was named Mountain West Player of the Year, a first for the program. Skenes was the conference Co-Pitcher of the Year and the conference tournament MVP. Thomason was an All-Mountain West first-team pick. Doyle Gehring struck out 13 in 7⅓ shutout innings to put the team in the conference tournament championship game. Joe and Jake Greiving are starters. The list goes on.
The trio that first met in 2019 often thinks back to when this group started to take shape and Kazlausky’s initial message of the brotherhood they would be entering.
“When he said it junior year, I’m 16 years old, I’m like, ‘OK, he said it, but that’s just a recruiting spiel,’” said Thomason, the team’s third baseman. “But he actually meant it.
“It’s definitely a special bond. They’re my brothers. ... I feel it’s showing on the field. The chemistry we have and how we’ve been playing so far.”
Kulasingam didn’t receive much attention as a recruit aside from small schools in and around his native North Carolina. He believes his physical tools hadn’t developed to the point that programs would take notice, and there was certainly nothing at that point to suggest he would enjoy the kind of breakout season he has in 2022 with a school-record and national-best 103 hits and a .414 average that ranks second in the nation.
“I didn’t really get looked at by larger schools, which is fine,” said the Falcons first baseman and leadoff hitter. “I love where I am. I wouldn’t change it for the world.
“As we continue to grow and develop, it’s going to be special.”
The group’s recruiting process was complicated by COVID-19, which initially spread in the United States during spring of their senior year in high school. Perhaps that aided the Falcons in that there were few opportunities for these players to make late impressions for other programs.
Whatever the circumstances, they’re here now and soaking in their collective success.
“The future is definitely bright,” Thomason said. “It’s definitely exciting to get a glimpse of what this class has to offer.”
As for Kazlausky, he stands firmly by his prediction. There are fewer supporters of the academy as all-in as the baseball coach who starred for the academy, flew planes in the Air Force, and has sent both of his kids there as cadets.
“They’re best of friends, and the bonds that they create while they’re at the academy are inseparable,” Kazlausky said. “That’s just a true testament to them that they love each other and care for each other and not just play baseball with each other, but they do everything together.
“The bond is going to be inseparable, whether it’s at a wedding party or flying airplanes, or just being friends for the rest of their lives.”
Sophomore standouts
Highlighting key players from Air Force’s deep class of sophomores.
Paul Skenes, P/C/DH – Mountain West Co-Pitcher of the Year, cleanup hitter, catcher, MW tournament MVP
Sam Kulasingam, 1B – MW Player of the Year, batting .414 (2nd nationally) with program-record 103 hits (best nationally)
Jay Thomason, 3B – All-MW first-team pick hitting .351 with team-high 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases
Doyle Gehring, P – Threw 7⅓ shutout innings with 13 Ks to put Air Force in MW title game
Jake Greiving, RF – Parker native batted .373 in Mountain West action, homered in MW title game
Aerik Joe, SS – Hit .301 in 33 games against Mountain West teams