Injuries limited Kyle Patterson’s opportunities to showcase his talents for Air Force over the past two years, but he’ll have a chance to make up for that at the NFL Combine.

Patterson has accepted a rare invitation to the pre-draft workout in Indianapolis, the academy announced Friday evening. The Combine dates for tight ends run from Feb. 28 to March 5.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Patterson was one of the most lauded recruits for the program in years when he signed in 2019, choosing Air Force over a host of Power Five programs like Alabama, UCLA, Washington and Syracuse.

Patterson’s father, former NFL defensive end Shawn Patterson, was the one who helped persuade him to choose a service academy.

“He really showed me that the life after football with the Air Force is just far above anything else you can get from another school,” Patterson told The Gazette in 2021.

Patterson’s Air Force career was limited to 18 games. He appeared in two games as a freshman in 2019. He was the team’s leading receiver in 2020, but played in just five games as the season was shortened by COVID-19. A knee injury in Game 4 cut short his 2021 season. Injuries again shortened his senior campaign to seven games.

He finished his career with 18 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns.

NFL Combine invitations have been rare for Air Force. Since coach Troy Calhoun took over in 2007 only receiver Jalen Robinette (2016) and defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (2021) attended the annual event.

Linebackers Bryce Fisher (1999) and Steve Russ (1995) also participated.

Patterson, along with other NFL hopefuls in the senior class like offensive lineman Isaac Cochran and fullback Brad Roberts are eligible to delay commissioning to pursue professional football. That rule will close with the current sophomore class, as active-duty service will again be required before turning pro.