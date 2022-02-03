Things aren’t getting any easier for Colorado College.
Just two weeks after getting swept by No. 4 Denver and a week after splitting with No. 16 Omaha, the Tigers welcome another top 5 opponent to Ed Robson Arena.
CC will take on No. 5 Western Michigan in a series that was originally scheduled for Jan. 14 and 15 but was rescheduled due to a COVID pause for the Tigers.
“In this league (NCHC) you play a bunch of top 5 teams,” CC coach Kris Mayotte said. “And it seems like every other weekend it’s a top 5 team. That is our experience. I think that we continue to grow and learn how to handle that.”
One area Mayotte is hoping to see growth in is CC’s ability to score on the power play. In their last four games, the Tigers were 1-13 in power-play situations.
Meanwhile, Western Michigan is 11th in the country in penalty kill percentage at .867. The Tigers will also be without two key pieces of their attack as Tyler Coffey and Matthew Gleason are both out with injuries. Mayotte hoped Coffey would be back this weekend, but his return is taking longer than expected. Meanwhile, Gleason, he estimates, is a week or two away from returning to the ice.
“We spent the week juggling, trying to build confidence, trying to build habits, so they can go out there and perform,” Mayotte said. “But it’s the video sessions, it’s the extra ice, it’s trying to put the pieces in the right spots in the puzzle, trying to put guys in position to be successful.”
According to Mayotte, when a team is struggling to execute on the power play, it’s best to simplify the attack rather than trying to do too much.
“You just want to get a shot, retrieve the puck, get another shot,” he said. “And as simple as that sounds, that is how you start to build momentum back.”
Whether it’s on the power play or five-on-five, the majority of CC’s scoring this season has been generated by underclassmen. The top eight points leaders for the Tigers are all freshmen and sophomores, with sophomore Logan Will leading the charge (14 points, 9 assists, 5 goals). Gleason is second on the list with 13 points (8 assists, 5 goals).
“They are finding ways to be successful in new roles,” Mayotte said of his young players. “It’s a different type of pressure. It’s a different type of expectation. And I think we’ve grown into that very well.”
Western’s roster is the exact opposite. Its top scorers are senior Drew Worrad (30 points, 24 assists, 6 goals) and graduate student Ethen Frank (25 points, 18 goals, 7 assists).
Worrad is second in the NCHC in points, while Frank is the league’s leading goal scorer.
Those two need to be on the Tigers’ radar at all times, Mayotte said.
“You have to know when they are on the ice and you have to manage the puck,” he said. “You have to do whatever you can to not let them hurt you.”
CC’s (7-14-3, 4-9-1) series with Western (17-6-0, 9-5-0) starts on Friday at 7:30 p.m., and concludes Saturday at 6 p.m.