FOOTBALL
Chatfield 23, Fountain-Fort Carson 14
At Chatfield: Fountain-Fort Carson did many things well, but failed to convert the success into a win Thursday.
On defense, the Trojans intercepted Chatfield sophomore Jake Jones three times, but ceded 178 yards on the ground. Heading into the final quarter, FFCHS held a 14-3 lead before watching Chatfield score 20 unanswered points.
Mead 50, Discovery Canyon 7
Sand Creek 34, Pueblo Centennial 14
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions kept it interesting for three quarters before imposing their will.
Sand Creek poured on 20 points in the final quarter to run away with its first win in two tries.
Silver Creek 58, Mitchell 0
Widefield 0, Canon City 0 (postponed)
At Canon City: A COVID-19 complication caused Widefield to back out of its matchup with Canon City.
BOYS’ SOCCER
St. Mary’s 3, Thomas MacLaren School 2
At St. Mary’s: Pirate freshman Josue Gonzalez played the role of facilitator.
He tallied three assists to three different goal scorers in a close St. Mary's win. Seniors Andon Mindrup, Owen Barton and John Pawlikiewicz all scored.
Colorado Springs Christian School 5, Colorado Springs School 3
Palmer 3, Roosevelt 1
At Palmer: Three different scorers propelled Palmer to its fourth win in six tries.
Junior Anderso Sugia led the way with a goal and two assists, while fellow junior Daniel Rodriguez and senior Nicholas Sevilla tallied a goal apiece.
Harrison 5, Falcon 1
The Classical Academy 4, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At The Classical Academy: A non-conference clash between two of the area's best softball teams thus far saw The Classical Academy extend its perfect season to 4-0.
Through the four contests, the Titans have allowed only one goal, courtesy of the Red-Tailed Hawks.
SOFTBALL
Elizabeth 12, Sierra 0
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals rode a big fourth frame to a mercy-rule win over Sierra.
In the final stanza, Elizabeth tallied seven of its 12 runs. The pitching staff of the Cardinals also held the Stallions to one hit and nine strikeouts.
Air Academy 13, Doherty 0
Falcon 20, Sand Creek 3
Mesa Ridge 19, Harrison 2
Lewis-Palmer 22, Pine Creek 7
Discovery Canyon 12, Cheyenne Mountain 3
At Discovery Canyon: The bottom of the Thunder order lived up to the school's mascot.
The trio of sophomores in the final three spots of Discovery Canyon's order tallied nine of the team's 15 hits and drove in seven runs.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Sand Creek 4, Doherty 3
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek's doubles came through Thursday.
The Scorpions saw three of their four tandems bring home a win, while only senior Thomas Ginnetti, their second-team singles player, found his way into the win column as a tiebreaker, of sorts.
Widefield 5, Fountain Valley 2
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Pueblo West 3, Coronado 0
At Coronado: Pueblo West's started the year off with a tough slate in Colorado Springs, but handled Coronado in a sweep Thursday.
The Cyclones fell to Pine Creek and Rampart before righting the ship against the now 0-3 Cougars.
Calhan 3, Dolores Huerta 0
Douglas County 3, Liberty 0
At Liberty: The Latest CHSAA poll had Liberty just outside the top-10 with eight votes. Ahead of it was Douglas County which received 23 votes to finish one spot outside the same top clubs.
The difference showed Thursday as the Huskies sprinted to their seventh consecutive win to start the season. The Lancers became the fifth consecutive team to be swept by Douglas County.
James Irwin 3, Fountain Valley 0
Woodland Park 3, Air Academy 0
At Air Academy: Woodland Park senior Grace McClintock's nine kills led the way for the Panthers' win over the Kadets.
The club also tallied nine service aces.
Palmer Ridge 3, Mead 1
At Palmer Ridge: The Palmer Ridge Bears have only lost two frames through 19 sets this year.
The Bears remained undefeated through seven matches as they inch closer to league play. The club's hitting trio, including senior Madison Wilson and sophomores Eva Larochelle and Corrie Anderson, have each tallied over 30 kills already.
Pine Creek 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0