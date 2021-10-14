GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, St. Mary’s Academy 0
At St. Mary's Academy: Palmer Ridge has quite the postseason resumé.
The Bears finished their season with a close-knit win to move to 11-2-2. That trails only three teams in the state. Their five goals allowed and 38 scored are third and fourth in the state, respectively.
FOOTBALL
Regis Jesuit 56, Doherty 3
At Regis Jesuit: The Spartans couldn't overcome a big first half for Regis Jesuit.
The Raiders put together 49 points in the first 24 minutes. The deficit proved to be too much for Doherty that moved to 0-8 in a loaded slate. Legend and Pine Creek still await the Spartans.
Cheyenne Mountain 59, Palmer 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks couldn't be stopped as they soared past the Terrors.
They moved to 7-1 with a whopping 346 points scored this season. Cheyenne Mountain put up 49 in the first half alone. Falcon and Widefield are the hurdles that remain.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Salida 4, Manitou Springs 0
Coronado 4, Harrison 3
Pine Creek 5, Air Academy 1
Mesa Ridge 4, Canon City 2
Discovery Canyon 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Woodland Park 3, Widefield 0
Vanguard at Lamar 3, Vanguard 0
Colorado Springs Christian School 3, Ellicott 0
Coronado 3, Harrison 0
Discovery Canyon 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
Falcon 3, Elizabeth 1
Rampart 3, Vista Ridge 0
Pine Creek 3, Air Academy 0
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Liberty 2
St. Mary’s 3, Banning Lewis Academy 0
Palmer Ridge 3, Lewis-Palmer 0