GIRLS’ FIELD HOCKEY

Palmer Ridge 1, St. Mary’s Academy 0

At St. Mary's Academy: Palmer Ridge has quite the postseason resumé. 

The Bears finished their season with a close-knit win to move to 11-2-2. That trails only three teams in the state. Their five goals allowed and 38 scored are third and fourth in the state, respectively. 

FOOTBALL

Regis Jesuit 56, Doherty 3

At Regis Jesuit: The Spartans couldn't overcome a big first half for Regis Jesuit. 

The Raiders put together 49 points in the first 24 minutes. The deficit proved to be too much for Doherty that moved to 0-8 in a loaded slate. Legend and Pine Creek still await the Spartans. 

Cheyenne Mountain 59, Palmer 6

At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks couldn't be stopped as they soared past the Terrors. 

They moved to 7-1 with a whopping 346 points scored this season. Cheyenne Mountain put up 49 in the first half alone. Falcon and Widefield are the hurdles that remain. 

BOYS’ SOCCER

Salida 4, Manitou Springs 0

Coronado 4, Harrison 3

Pine Creek 5, Air Academy 1

Mesa Ridge 4, Canon City 2

Discovery Canyon 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 2

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Woodland Park 3, Widefield 0

Vanguard at Lamar 3, Vanguard 0

Colorado Springs Christian School 3, Ellicott 0

Coronado 3, Harrison 0

Discovery Canyon 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

Falcon 3, Elizabeth 1

Rampart 3, Vista Ridge 0

Pine Creek 3, Air Academy 0

Cheyenne Mountain 3, Liberty 2

St. Mary’s 3, Banning Lewis Academy 0

Palmer Ridge 3, Lewis-Palmer 0

