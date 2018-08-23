BOYS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 4, Pine Creek 1
At Air Academy: Thad Dewing scored twice in the second half as Air Academy began its 4A state-title defense by beating Pine Creek.
Cam Hooker gave the Kadets the lead for good with a goal 10 minutes into the first half, and Adin Schwenke doubled the advantage early in the second half.
Palmer Ridge 3, Mesa Ridge 3 (OT)
At Mesa Ridge: Matt Sega’s left-footed shot into the upper corner in the final minute of regulation completed a two-goal rally in the second half as Palmer Ridge (0-1-1) salvaged a tie with Mesa Ridge (1-0-1).
Yushi Morris and Zach Pribyl also scored for the Bears.
Josh Strugalski added seven saves for Palmer Ridge.
Coronado 1, Falcon 0
At Garry Berry: Hayden Field’s second-half goal broke a scoreless tie and lifted Coronado past Falcon in the season opener for both teams.
David Murrillo assisted on the goal for the Cougars, who also got a five-save effort from goalkeeper Kayden Bradley.
Liberty 3, Vista Ridge 1
At D20 Stadium: Kylan Crafts-Thimmig scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Liberty past Vista Ridge in the season opener for both teams.
Mitchell 6, Pueblo East 0
At Garry Berry: Mitchell (1-0) started the season strong, shutting out Pueblo East (1-1).
Sand Creek 10, Sierra 0
At Sierra: Jayden Austin racked up seven goals and added an assist to lead Sand Creek (1-1) past Sierra (0-2).
The Scorpions led 8-0 by halftime, and the game ended early in the second half due to the 10-goal mercy rule.
Atlas Prep 10, Thomas MacLaren 0
At Thomas MacLaren School: Atlas Prep (1-0), which in 2017 reached the second round of the 3A playoffs in just its second varsity season, started the new campaign with a convincing win over Thomas MacLaren School (0-1).
The Gryphons scored six of their goals in the second half.
Lewis-Palmer 2, Golden 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Lewis-Palmer opened the season by scoring a goal in each half and playing suffocating defense in a nonleague shutout of Golden.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 6, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Mallory Cuccio won her in her coaching debut as Palmer Ridge, the reigning state champions, rolled to a 4-0 lead in the first half and shut down Cheyenne Mountain (0-1-1).
FOOTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 21, Horizon 14
At Adams 12 North Stadium: Q Jones and Justin Dennis had touchdown runs, and quarterback Isaac Robinson tossed a scoring pass to Noah Gerber as Fountain-Fort Carson overcame mechanical issues during its trip north to secure a big road victory.
“It was a battle just to get up here,” third-year Trojans coach Jake Novotny said. “I’m proud of the kids for being resilient.”
The Trojans’ team bus came to a stop on Monument Hill, then continued north in a vehicle formerly used by the cheerleading squad. Horizon agreed to push the kickoff to 7:15 p.m. as F-FC finally arrived on site just after 6:30.
Dennis gave the Trojans a 7-0 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, then Robinson’s 15-yard screen pass to Gerber in the closing seconds of the first half made it 14-0.
After a Horizon score in the third quarter, Jones soon after gave F-FC its two-touchdown advantage with a 20-yard scoring run.
VOLLEYBALL
CSCS 3, Bishop Machebeuf 0
At CSCS: Jubilee Diamond had 14 kills and 16 digs, both team highs, to lead Colorado Springs Christian School to a season-opening, three-game sweep of Machebeuf.
Kiersten Brock assisted on all 39 kills for the Lions.
Woodland Park 3, Pueblo Central 0
At Woodland Park: Sarah Garner led the way with 13 kills, while Elisabeth Blacklock added four aces and Trinity McAbee came up with five blocks to pace Woodland Park to a season-opening sweep of Pueblo Central.
Sierra 3, Sand Creek 2
At Sierra: Sierra took the deciding fifth set by a 15-10 score to outlast Sand Creek in the season opener for both teams.
SOFTBALL
Palmer Ridge 16, TCA 6 (6 innings)
At Palmer Ridge: Brooke Horsley went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Palmer Ridge rallied from an early deficit with a six-run third inning and ended the game with a seven-run outburst in the sixth as the Bears (2-1) pulled away from TCA (0-5).
Kourtni Wilmes, Julia Howe and Maya Liester each had three-hit games for Palmer Ridge, which trailed 5-2 in the third inning.
Kylie Walker earned the win in relief, allowing four runs and seven hits in four innings.
Pueblo Centennial 15, Harrison 0 (4 innings)
At Runyon Field: Lilliana Espinoza drove in five runs and no-hit Harrison over four innings to lead Pueblo Centennial (6-0) to a run-rule-shortened win over the Panthers (0-3).
Canon City 8, Woodland Park 4
At Canon City: Mady Ley tripled and homered for Canon City, which snapped a 4-all tie with a four-run outburst in the fifth inning to pull away from Woodland Park (0-5).
Kiley O’Rourke added a 3-for-4 effort for the Tigers (2-1), who got a complete-game effort from Sayari Sanders, who allowed five hits and four runs while striking out two.
St. Mary’s 17, Florence 1 (5 innings)
At Florence: Mackenzie Pepper had three hits and two RBIs to pace a balanced attack, and St. Mary’s put the game out of reach early with an eight-run first inning as the Pirates (4-2) made quick work of Florence (0-3).
Morgan Trechter, Kacey Barta, Lana DeBakey and Liz Vall each drove in two runs for St. Mary’s.