Every NFL Thursday, I will attempt, using tools and stats from FTNBets.com, to slay the sportsbooks, scribbling my favorite side, total or prop picks for the week’s upcoming NFL slate. Some will win. Many will lose. Fade or follow? That, of course, is up to you. With Pats/Rams on tap for Thursday Night Football, here are three picks to stuff your stocking:
PLAYER PROP 1: Damien Harris UNDER 48.5 rush yards (William Hill, -110) — In my best Daryl Hall singing voice, “Whoa, here he comes. Watch out boy, he’ll chew you up. Whoa here he comes, Aaron Donald is a maneater.” The league leader in applied pressures and sacks is an immovable tour de force. This season, he and his Rams cohorts have surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points to RBs, giving up 3.89 yards per carry and 78.3 rush yards per game. No RB since Raheem Mostert in Week 6 has crossed the 60-yard mark on the ground against them. The Patriots are clicking at the right time, evidenced by their suplexing of Justin Herbert and the Chargers last week. Harris, who’s tallied 3.10 YAC per attempt, is one reason for the resurgence. Still, the matchup is daunting. Play the under.
PLAYER PROP 2: Robert Woods UNDER 5.5 receptions (William Hill, -110) — The New England Patriots, written off by countless mainstream and betting pundits alike, are starting to find their groove. Oh, that crafty meatball-sub consuming Bill Belichick. Last week’s utter annihilation of the L.A. Chargers was a warning shot to the rest of the league. Wunderkind Sean McVay is sure to launch a successful counterattack, but Woods could underachieve. Stephon Gilmore generally receives the most recognition, but his backfield cohort, J.C. Jackson is more unflinching in coverage. This season, he’s posted a 53.4 passer rating and 50.9% catch percentage allowed. Woods has excreted fire since Week 8, eclipsing 80 receiving yards and seven receptions in four games. However, in what should be a low-scoring affair, he falls just shy of the proposed number.
PLAYER PROP 3: Cam Akers anytime TD (BetMGM, +110) — It’s a Christmas miracle! McVay, cold-shouldered toward the rookie though he’s clearly the most talented back on roster, has finally seen the light. Last week in Arizona, Akers gripped the pigskin a season-high 22 times, delivering 94 combined yards and a score. Again, yards will be a premium for both sides in this contest, but if the Rams get within sniffing distance of the goal line, bank on Akers to play the bloodhound role. He’s explosive, versatile and tough to wrangle after initial contact, evidenced by his 2.96 yards after contact per attempt and 21.4 missed tackle percentage. The Pats have allowed 10 total TDs to RBs this season. In what could be another step in his statistical evolution, the former Seminole splashes six.
Last week ATS: 2-1