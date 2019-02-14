When he graduates from the Air Force Academy, Matt Koch will become an operations research analyst, which he describes as using numbers to back up recommendations and eventual decisions.
The numbers — and the intangibles — paint a clear picture here: it’s a good thing Air Force’s top defensive pairing, made up of senior Koch and sophomore Zach Mirageas, stuck together.
This pair “really struggled” at first last season, and they almost went their separate ways. But with a little patience, something clicked.
“We both think the game a little differently than the other guys in the locker room,” Mirageas said. “I get him and he gets me. It’s fun playing with each other.”
They’ve taken on different roles this season. They used to be thrown out for offensive zone faceoffs, but now it’s a lot of defensive zone, as they’re tasked with shutting down the other team’s top lines.
“Which kind of frustrates us because we’re more offensive-minded, but I think we’ve enjoyed the challenge,” Koch said.
Koch has also had to pipe up in what coach Frank Serratore calls a quieter locker room than years past. He’s become one of the Falcons’ most vocal leaders.
Koch was one of three seniors given the captain’s “C” before the season. Later, three more seniors were made assistant captains. Co-captain Matt Serratore has been out since October with a concussion, but even with him taking a step back, it was a lot of cooks in the kitchen.
“It was kind of awkward early on because we had so many guys with different letters, we didn’t really know how that group was going to lead,” Koch said. “I’m trying to really find a way to lead this group the last month.”
There’s been some adjustments, but Koch's and Mirageas’ chemistry remains.
After a breakthrough midway through his freshman season, Mirageas wound up leading the class in scoring and the defense in plus-minus, and was named to the Atlantic Hockey all-tournament team. Mirageas eats up minutes in all situations and is not afraid to throw the body around. He has a goal and 12 assists and is the only mainstay defenseman without a negative plus-minus, in spite of who he’s matched against.
“Mirageas is a man back there,” Frank Serratore said, adding that the Massachusetts native brings the team “some toughness, some testosterone.”
Minnesotan Koch has been a steadying presence on a new-look defense and has led the team in scoring (2 goals, 20 assists, fifth in the league in points by a defenseman) nearly the whole season. He has a team-high 46 blocked shots for Air Force (13-11-4, 11-8-3 AHC), which hosts Canisius this weekend.
“He sees the ice better than almost any player I’ve ever played with,” goaltender Billy Christopoulos said.
When Koch moves on to that new career, his brother Brandon — also a defenseman — will enter as a freshman, ensuring there’s an Air Force jersey with that name on the back for potentially eight straight years.
He’ll need some guidance, and maybe someone who thinks the game like he does.
“I’d love to pass on a few leadership qualities (to Mirageas) because he’s the one that’s gonna lead this D core next year, there’s no question,” Koch said.