Three with Klee: Paul Klee's three random thoughts on Sunday's Broncos-Chiefs matchup:
1. Win ... or sell the Broncos
The drumbeat’s growing. It’s gone from tap-tap-tappy-tap to a boom. For as long as the Broncos continue losing games, they will continue losing public support for the current ownership situation. Beth Bowlen Wallace seized the moment after the Saints disaster to throw another bummer season into the spotlight. “My father Pat Bowlen would never have accepted the team’s current state,” she wrote in a statement released to local media. Translation: color me up, dealer. Is it a good thing if the Broncos’ trust sells? Depends who’s buying. The only sure thing is the Broncos aren’t a contender. Till they win, public cries for a sale, a change of any sort, will only grow louder.
2. Young Broncos growing up
The Broncos play a ton of rookies a ton of minutes. Their rookies have played 3,305 snaps. That’s fourth-most in the NFL, trailing Jacksonville (1-10), Carolina (4-8) and Miami (7-4). Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Well, somebody has to play when a half-dozen projected starters are out due to injury. But these rookies also are pretty good. Lloyd Cushenberry III, a royal knight in his next life, has started every game as a rookie center. Jerry Jeudy is the best rookie wide receiver I’ve seen play for the Broncos. And I can’t get enough of KJ Hamler putting defensive backs on a spin cycle. But here’s the rookie to watch Sunday against the K.C. track team: Michael Ojemudia, whose 588 snaps rank second among Broncos rookies. He’s an exceptionally smart 23-year-old who could fill a serious long-term need, cornerback.
3. Let's all root for Tim Patrick on Sunday
OK, I’m a sucker for this Sunday in the NFL: “My Cleats, My Cause,” a one-day event where players broadcast their community involvement on their feet. Drew Lock will wear cleats that bring awareness to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Mike Purcell won’t play Sunday but he’s on Wounded Warrior Foundation, a personal favorite. Noah Fant’s shoes support Open Door Mission, a movement in his hometown of Omaha that combats poverty. And the one that hits home is Tim Patrick, who’s put his life into fighting cancer because cancer took the lives of his favorite people. His cleats support the Sarcoma Foundation of America. That’s because he lost his dad, a cousin and his beloved grandmother just last year. “And I guess I just want people to know and see you can come back from something like this,” he told me. Score a touchdown on SNF, No. 81.