Gazette columnist Paul Klee has three observations from Los Angeles on Sunday:
No ordinary Matt
Just as we analyze offensive lineman only when they do something wrong, the injury to Matt Paradis probably won’t be a hot topic for the CBS broadcast crew — unless the Broncos coaches emphasize the absence of Paradis during their production meetings with Ian Engle and Dan Fouts. After Paradis started 56 straight games (and 3,850 straight snaps!) as the center on the offensive line, his season-ending broken leg sure struck a nerve with offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. “That’s going to be a tough one (to overcome),” Musgrave allowed. And the Broncos lost offensive guard Max Garcia to a season-ending knee injury on Thursday.
“Everybody needs to step their game up. What’s great is that nobody has to be anybody but themselves,” quarterback Case Keenum said. Well, not exactly. Switching positions must be something quite different.
The Vance Joseph Watch
Everybody knows Broncos coach Vance Joseph has dug himself a hole. Sunday’s game at StubHub Center is a good place to address two reasons why: last season his Broncos came out of a bye (like this week) and suffered a terrible loss to the Giants, and it was in this building against the Chargers when the Broncos were shut out for the first time since 1992. So a win would suggest Joseph’s Broncos are learning from their mistakes on two fronts. Afforded two weeks to prepare for Philip Rivers and the Chargers, the Broncos also should be motivated by that ugly 21-0 loss the last time they played at StubHub Center. Joseph said the 27,000-seat stadium is “pretty fun for me,” but we’ll just assume he’s talking about the atmosphere, not the result. “It’s like a high school game in Louisiana,” Joseph said. Expect a noisy bunch of Broncos fans: Friday, lower-bowl seats were available for under $100 on ... StubHub.
Colorado inspirations: Austin Ekeler, Phillip Lindsay
This scenario actually could be a Disney movie. Who plays Phillip Lindsay? Who plays Austin Ekeler? What are the odds this could happen: two running backs, neither invited to the NFL scouting combine, neither drafted, neither bigger than 5-foot-10 — one from Class 2A Eaton High and one from Class 5A Denver South. Now both are serving as central players in their respective teams’ game plans — Lindsay (a team-591 rushing yards) for the Broncos and Ekeler (around 40 rushing and 27 receiving yards per game) for the Chargers. Lindsay’s story has been well-documented in this space. Ekeler’s is even nuttier. With no Division I offers coming out of Eaton, Ekeler ventured to Division II Western State in Gunnison, a slice of heaven for fly fishers but rarely a hotbed for NFL talent. (But if you’ve swung through Gunnison, no doubt you’ve seen the cross country team running all over the place.) They must swap jerseys, right?