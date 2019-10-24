Paul Klee's three thoughts on Sunday's Broncos game against the Indianapolis Colts:
The Von Miller-Vic Fangio mystery
OK, we’re past the point of assuming Von Miller’s a good fit for Vic Fangio’s defense simply because one is Von Miller and one is Vic Fangio. The Kansas City game demands the question of whether it’s smart to pay Miller $17.5 million per season to play here. The greatest defender in Broncos history played 85.2 percent of the defensive snaps against the Chiefs — With Matt Moore! Not Patrick Mahomes! — and didn’t have a tackle or quarterback hit for the first time in his pro career. He’s had games without a tackle or without a quarterback hit, but never both in the same game. Seriously, what gives? “There’s not much I can say about it,” Miller said. “I’m rushing hard. As tough as it is to see — 2.5 sacks for my fans — imagine how I feel.” Fangio’s been a straight-shooter since he got here. It’s appreciated. But this kind of explanation for Miller’s 0-fer sounded way too Vance-y: “He actually, I thought, played pretty damn good in the game,” Fangio said. Sheesh, coach. What’s a bad game going to look like?
The plan with Drew Lock
Don’t hold your breath on seeing Drew Lock taking snaps this season for the Broncos. The Broncos are digging in on their stance it’s best for a rookie quarterback to watch and learn before assuming the throne of Colorado’s quarterback. "The reality of it is if you rush someone in at any position — regardless of who they are or what position they are in — this NFL will chew you up and spit you out,” offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. The Broncos can pluck two players off the injured reserve list, and John Elway has said one will be wide receiver Tim Patrick. Here’s the catch: playing Lock this season should not preclude the Broncos from drafting a quarterback in a quarterback-rich draft in April. They could and should do both! Play Lock to see what you have. And dive right into the Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert sweepstakes. But if Lock doesn’t take over for Joe Flacco in a lost season, it harkens back to Gary Kubiak playing Trevor Siemian over Paxton Lynch in the regular season finale in 2016. Kubiak already knew Lynch couldn't play. Is that how the Broncos feel about Lock?
The similarities between Sanders and Talib
There are parallels between the Emmanuel Sanders departure and Aqib Talib’s exit. While Talib didn’t believe in the Vance Joseph coaching program, Sanders knew his best shot at a big haul in free agency would be elsewhere. John Elway recognized that neither would be a good fit in the Broncos locker room and appeased their respective wishes. It was telling that Miller on Thursday spoke so highly of Courtland Sutton, who had already become the leader in the wide receivers room long before the Broncos traded Sanders to the 49ers: “He has some great leadership qualities that I saw in '18' (Peyton Manning),” Miller said. Now the Broncos must make certain they benefit from the Sanders trade in a way they didn’t with Talib. Those draft picks they received from San Francisco — third- and fourth-rounders — must pay off. And the young wideouts can’t fall off the grid like they did when the Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas at the midpoint of last season. Sutton, for example, had only two games in which he had more than 65 receiving yards. Sutton’s gifted enough to become Denver’s version of Michael Thomas in New Orleans. Now they’re handing him the keys.