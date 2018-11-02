The Gazette’s Paul Klee has three observations as the Broncos host the Texans on Sunday:
Passing the torch
After reminiscing about the robust Demaryius Thomas era, two football things came to mind when the Broncos shipped the franchise’s No. 2 all-time wide receiver to the Texans: cool, now we get to see more of Courtland Sutton; and how badly does Houston resident Emmanuel Sanders wish it were him? There are worse things than filling DT’s spot with a 6-foot-4, 215-pound freaky dude who should’ve been drafted “in the top 10,” according to All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who doesn’t toss around praise to wide receivers very often.
And let’s be honest: Sanders is playing for a lucrative next contract, and that’s an easier get with Deshaun Watson as the quarterback. But the first one — Sutton, the freaky dude — is worth getting fired up about. He’s going to be a great one. It’s not just that Sutton sounded like he hit the lottery when his fishing rods arrived from Texas. It’s mostly that Sutton was smart enough to find a been-there, done-that wide receiver (Thomas) and ask a lot of questions. “I saw one of those photo-shopped things of (D.T. in a Texans jersey),” Sutton said. “It just didn’t look right.” The photo of Thomas and Sutton embracing after the game on Sunday will be one keepsake that’s worth stashing away.
Athlete privilege
In a game with Vance Joseph’s future possibly hanging in the balance and Demaryius Thomas definitely on the other sideline, an NFL debut for an undrafted player doesn’t have the cachet to make the marquee. But Alexander Johnson’s back story is something to know. Johnson (@Chief45Beast) said on Twitter he will play on special teams Sunday, and it would be his first appearance for the Broncos. Johnson is 26 and hasn’t played in a real game since November 2014 — four years ago. While the massive linebacker (around 250 pounds is what he told me) was a three-time all-SEC pick at Tennessee, he was dismissed from the program after facing a rape charge. Johnson was acquitted by a jury in July, and the Broncos signed and placed him on the 53-man roster.
Oh, we’re not done yet: Johnson pled guilty to simple possession of marijuana in October (and had a DUI charge dropped). That’s a lot of trouble, of varying degrees, to keep a guy who’s never played in an NFL game, which suggests the Broncos must think Johnson is worth it. As we learned with Adam “Pac-Man” Jones: no trouble is too much trouble if you can play.
This isn’t the Case Keenum the Broncos signed up for
Is this a good time to note Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers beat the Raiders on Thursday night — with a third-string quarterback who didn’t have a Wikipedia page? Let’s celebrate 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, whose previous claim to fame in Colorado was that he played alongside Broncos Country favorite Kyle Sloter at Southern Miss. How much credit does Shanahan deserve after seeing Mullens score the best passer rating (151.9) in a debut since the merger 1970?
Well, it’s certainly a stark contrast to Vance Joseph, who placed a ton of blame for the Broncos’ struggles in 2017 on his limited quarterback options, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Joseph does have a point in one regard: Case Keenum has been a huge disappointment since signing a $36 million contract with the Broncos. He’s thrown an interception in every start and shows the highest interception rate of his career. He’s taken multiple sacks in the past six games. In short, Keenum hasn’t been a playoff-caliber quarterback — and the Broncos haven’t been a playoff-caliber team. “He’s kind of like our football team,” Joseph said of Keenum. OK, enough Grumpy Gus. How about some Sunshine Sally? If the Broncos draft the real quarterback of the future next April, Keenum would be a fine and willing candidate as a one-year mentor.
