Gazette columnist Paul Klee has three thoughts on the Broncos’ game Sunday at Cincinnati:
Shine on, Chris Harris Jr.
Shortly after a thrilling Broncos win over the Steelers, Chris Harris Jr. espoused his views on leadership. And his presentation was almost as riveting. Harris has taken ownership of his leadership position this season, from calling out Bradley Roby to motivate his fellow cornerback to voicing his expert opinion during position meetings. “You’ve got to serve the other players as a leader,” Harris explained. His game on the field has continued to evolve as well. Anyone else have Champ Bailey flashbacks when Harris tackled the slippery Antonio Brown as soon as the All-Pro wide receiver caught the ball? There’s no use in tossing a screen pass to Harris’ side of the field. So hold onto your seats for this one: Harris doesn’t rank among the top 10 corners in Pro Bowl voting. That’s nuts, especially when you consider quarterbacks have a 63.6 rating when throwing at him — the second-lowest of his career — according to Pro Football Focus. He’s allowed only two completions of more than 20 yards. The other Broncos have allowed 42. The “No Fly Zone” isn’t dead. But now it’s a one-man operation.
Money matters
What if I told you Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller accounts for only the fifth-biggest salary cap hit this season? Or that linebacker Shane Ray has made $1.6 million to register one sack? It’s a weird world when you step into NFL financials. Not much of it makes sense. Neither does losing 25 pounds — on purpose — when you’re an NFL linebacker. Hey, Brandon Marshall’s choice to resemble a safety is fine — if he were a safety. But you have to wonder if the bizarre decision to lose that much weight contributed to another injury, this one a knee that’s held him out since Week 8. Marshall finally returned to practice this week at UCHealth Training Center. Of all the deals that stem from Super Bowl 50, the Broncos could use a mulligan on the $32 million extension they gave to Marshall.
Don’t lower the bar, and beware the Bengals
The Broncos are lowering the bar to knee level. These days a 5-6 record qualifies as proving people wrong. “We trust each other’s opinions and we trust the coaches’ opinions. That’s what matters for us,” quarterback Case Keenum said. “But it feels good to prove people wrong every once in a while.” If it seems silly for a franchise two years removed from a Super Bowl parade to play the underdog card, that’s because it is. They’re also 4-point favorites on Sunday, a rare time the Broncos are favored in a road game by more than a field goal. (The Broncos were 3.5-point favorites at Buffalo in Week 3 of the 2017 season.) What gives? The Bengals are starting Jeff Driskel at quarterback. While Vegas doesn’t respect Driskel, the Broncos should. Once the nation’s top-ranked quarterback prospect in high school, Driskel presents a running threat and a much different look than Philip Rivers or Ben Roethlisberger. Cincinnati won’t be a pushover.