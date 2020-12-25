FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller celebrates his touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The athletic tight end has proven to be one of the most difficult matchups in the league with the speed to get loose from bigger linebackers and safeties and the size to outmaneuver smaller cornerbacks.