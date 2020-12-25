The holiday season is always something to look forward to and the NFL schedule around the holidays only makes it better — as we had NFL action Friday and will have games Saturday, Sunday and Monday. For this week’s trio of props, instead of focusing on the typical yardage/reception props, I’ve included my three favorite touchdown props. These typically always carry plus-money odds based on the frequency players score, which could hopefully lead to a bigger holiday payday.
Below are three of my favorite touchdown props for Week 16 (for Saturday and Sunday games).
Darren Waller +135 (DraftKings Sportsbook)
A tight end? In this economy? You bet (literally). Waller has been a machine over the last three weeks, logging 39 total targets over that span. As part of those 39 targets, he’s logged multiple red-zone targets in all three (seven total). While the Dolphins have done a good job limiting tight ends, the competition they’ve faced doesn’t sniff Wallers’ talent. The closest comparison was in Week 14 against the Chiefs, when Travis Kelce hauled in eight catches for 136 yards and a score. As Mariota’s primary option, he should continue to be the biggest scoring threat on the Raiders team.
J.K. Dobbins +140 (DraftKings Sportsbook)
While Gus Edwards was operating as the lead red-zone back for most of the season, Dobbins has quickly grabbed that role, as he is now tied with Lamar Jackson for the team lead in red-zone rushes (24) after recording 12 over the last three weeks. Sure, Jackson is still the option 1a on this team in terms of rushing touchdowns, but getting 15-plus touches as the lead running back and dominating red-zone work ahead of a game where you’re a 10.5-point favorite makes this an appealing value.
Lamar Jackson +120 (DraftKings Sportsbook)
Two touchdown bets from the same team? Yep. I hit on Jackson above, but he really is the primary running option for the Ravens. He’s logged at least 10 carries in six of the last seven games while scoring on the ground four times in the last three weeks, including a 37-yard dash to the endzone in Week 14 against the Cowboys. Getting him at plus-money here is a gift that we should all be willing to open for Christmas.