Christmas arrived early for Air Force with the signatures of three-star, twin defenders who will come from Florida as a packaged deal.
But Demetris and Desmond Dorceus – sons of Haitian immigrants – see their commitment as the gift. And one that will set them up well beyond their time with the Falcons and continue the trajectory set in their lives by their parents.
“We talk about everything,” said Desmond Dorceus in a conversation with The Gazette on Wednesday after a signing ceremony at their Fort Lauderdale high school. “We just recognized that it was the bigger opportunity. Both of us want to be special. We recognized this was the best choice for us.”
It hasn’t been determined if the twins – both 6-foot-3, 245 pounds – will enter the academy directly or by way of the prep school. Desmond will likely play outside linebacker or defensive end, while Demetris is likely to play end or defensive tackle.
For the pair, Air Force checked all the necessary boxes in a process that includes offers from Kansas, N.C. State and multiple Ivy League schools.
Seeing where their parents came from, the pitch of a guaranteed job after school was an important caveat.
“Other schools couldn’t offer that,” Desmond said.
The play may not be at the level of the Big 12 or ACC, but they decided the FBS brand of football offered by Air Force and the Mountain West was high-enough caliber. It was certainly better than their multiple FCS opportunities.
They were also both wanted. Other schools tended to show a preference for one or the other. They wanted a place where they would both be valued.
“We decided it would be best to stay together,” Desmond said.
It didn’t hurt that the coach recruiting them – receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield – came with credentials as one of the best receivers in college football history from his record-setting days at Purdue. Even with his success, Stubblefield never saw a down of action in the NFL and has forged a life beyond his playing days.
“He’s been in our shoes,” Desmond said. “He understands what we need to do and he gave us advice on what’s best for us. That’s exactly what we did.”
On a different level, this pair never ceased to appreciate the opportunities they’ve received because their parents came to the United States. At Air Force, they will have the chance to give back.
“It’s a blessing,” said Desmond, who was born in Florida but still possesses a strong accent that points to his heritage.
“Back in Haiti, my parents really had nothing. That’s why they came here, to make a better life for us. Them bettering their lives made us realize that we have to do the same for our kids and stuff. That’s why we try to not take anything for granted and just constantly grind to get better.”