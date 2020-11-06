Week 9 of the NFL season is underway, as the Packers dominated the 49ers Thursday in a game that featured a heap of offensive players that many casual football fans may have never heard of. If this game showed us anything, however, it was the fact that injury-driven opportunities are a great target in the player prop market, as 49ers’ receiver Richie James hauled in nine catches for 184 yards in his first appearance of the season.
Let’s turn our attention to a trio of player prop bets for Sunday slate of Week 9 games that, while not all impacted by injury, pop off of the page as great values.
All betting odds are taken from DraftKings SportsBook
Cole Beasley OVER 4.5 receptions (+105)
Any time a wide receiver matches up with the Seattle Seahawks secondary, you’re going to want to at least look at the props. In Beasley’s case, his prop is ripe with value. In six games in which Josh Allen attempted at least 30 passes, Beasley has averaged 5.8 receptions, only falling short of the 4.5 mark twice. This bodes incredibly well heading into a matchup against a defense that has seen quarterbacks attempt 46.9 passes per game against them. To put the icing on the cake, he draws a matchup against D.J. Reed Jr., who, in his last two full seasons, has allowed completions rates of 66.7% and 87.5%. Getting this prop at plus-money is a gift.
Brandin Cooks OVER 59.5 receiving yards (-112)
Cooks has logged 30 total targets over the last three weeks while topping 59 yards in all three contests. The first of those three contests was against the same opponent he draws this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which he logged eight catches for 161 yards and a score. The Jags have allowed the eighth-most receiving yards this season and given Cooks’ tendency to move all over the field, he’ll be able to exploit the defense without lining up strictly against C.J. Henderson, Jacksonville’s top corner.
Evan Engram OVER 33.5 receiving yards (-112)
This season has, in large part, been a disappointment for Engram. While he’s played over 86% of the offensive snaps (second among all tight ends), the usage has been hard to come by. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. He’s drawn 19 targets over his last two games, turning them into 11 catches for 107 total yards and should have no problem churning out production against a Washington defense that allows over 58 yards per game to the tight end position in what should be a close game.