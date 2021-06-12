The 2021 Rockies season is already a wash, but it could offer an opportunity for inexperienced players to gain valuable time in the major leagues.
Minor league players didn’t have a season in 2020, and only a select few were invited to alternative training sites. Teams must reevaluate where players stand, as they look to see how the year away impacted their prospects.
“So many players were affected by not playing last year,” Rockies manager Bud Black said earlier this season. “It’s a setback for all those players.”
Interim general manager Bill Schmidt said the Rockies' scouts kept tabs on all their prospects. Three names in particular — Ryan Vilade, Ryan Rolison and Colton Welker — have impressed in limited action so far. They are expected to be promoted this season, and battle to be a part of the team moving forward.
Ryan Vilade
Vilade, drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, made the jump from A-Advanced in 2019 to Triple-A in 2021. A versatile outfielder, Vilade has gained experience this year playing in all three outfield positions. In 30 games, Vilade has batted .288 with 34 hits.
“He's a good-looking young prospect, so we'll keep our eye on him,” Black said. “He's doing well.”
Ryan Rolison
Rolison, the Rockies' top pitching prospect, has a combined ERA of 3.67 after seeing time at Double-A and Triple-A this season. He’s on the injured list after having his appendix removed, but is expected back within a month.
“He’s throwing the ball well,” Black said. “This was a little setback obviously, but he’ll be back.”
He impressed out of spring training, but was sent to Double-A with a list of adjustments they needed to see him make, including hand placement and body alignment. He showed improvements, and was promoted to Triple-A last month.
Rolison has a similar pitching style to Austin Gomber. Like Gomber, Rolison throws a low 90s fastball that he can elevate, a solid change-up and a big 12-6 curveball.
Colton Welker
Despite being suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a steroid, Schmidt believes Welker will have enough time to be ready for the majors by the end of the season. Welker will head to Arizona soon to join extended spring training, and he can play in games two weeks prior to his reinstatement, similar to a player going out on a rehab assignment. He is eligible to come back Aug. 6.
Welker earned the Abby Greer Award as the club’s spring training MVP after batting .362 with a team-high 12 RBIs in the Cactus League. In 2019, the infielder had a .252 batting average with 89 hits and 10 home runs with Double-A Hartford.
“I thought he had a great offseason,” Black said earlier this season. “He came into spring in great shape. A year older, a year wiser. He was in a really good spot. He played well.”