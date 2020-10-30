Player props are one of the best markets to attack for sports bettors. Every week I will be picking some of my favorite NFL props for the weekend’s games, powered by our tools at FTNFantasy, FTNDaily and FTNBets.
We are coming off of a 1-2 week, bringing us to 13-7 for the year. Here are three props worth considering for Week 8.
Corey Davis UNDER 53.5 receiving yards (-115, PointsBet)
Davis has played four games this season, hitting this prop in two of them. His usage within the Tennessee offense looks fine on the season — he has a higher Weighted Opportunity Rating than A.J. Brown — but Davis has played half of his contests without his star teammate. Presumably, he is behind Brown in the pecking order.
The Titans are in the bottom half of the league in pass attempts, with Ryan Tannehill posting three games with 30 or fewer attempts already this season. While this initially had the look of a game that could be a shootout, the Bengals have major injury issues along their offensive line. That will make it more challenging for them to score and could put Tennessee into a cruise-control Derrick Henry-led attack. This number is high enough for us to wager on the volume simply not being there for Davis.
Le’Veon Bell OVER 35.5 rushing yards (-112, DraftKings)
If you just look at last week’s game log, this seems like a reasonable number. Bell got to 39 yards on the ground, but he did so on six carries. However, if you look at the more advanced numbers, Bell is set up for a bigger game against the Jets. He played on 17 offensive snaps compared to 27 for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, in a game that featured two defensive scores and a fourth-quarter benching of the starters. Bell had only two fewer carries than Edwards-Helaire.
I don’t dive into narrative street too often, but this seems like a spot way too choice to ignore. After feuding with coach Adam Gase for the last season and a half, Bell was released by the Jets. He listed as his top choice for teams the next three teams on New York’s schedule. Bell absolutely wants to eviscerate this team and will likely get the opportunity as a huge favorite in a high-powered offense. This number, in that lens, appears too low.
Josh Reynolds OVER 34.5 receiving yards (-115, PointsBet)
Reynolds has hit this number in four of his past five contests. He has accumulated a ton of usage in the Rams offense. Here is how his WOPR compares to the other Rams WRs since Week 3:
Cooper Kupp — 0.55
Reynolds — 0.47
Robert Woods — 0.46
Reynolds is a main cog in this offense when looking at both targets and air yards. Still, his receiving prop comes in 26 yards lower than Kupp, 21 lower than Woods. This over on Reynolds presents a true arbitrage opportunity for bettors.