Every week I will be picking some of my favorite NFL player props for the weekend’s games, powered by our tools at FTNFantasy, FTNDaily and FTNBets.
We are coming off of a 2-1 week, bringing us to 12-6 for the year. Here are three props worth considering for Week 7.
Ryan Tannehill OVER 13.5 rushing yards (-134, PointsBet)
Tannehill didn’t rush the ball at all in last week’s wild win against the Texans, and it is giving us some value on this line. He is averaging 19.25 rushing yards in his other four starts, and 18.1 rushing yards in 10 starts last season.
Additionally, star left tackle for the Titans Taylor Lewan tore his ACL in that big win. If the left side of the line is playing worse, it should lead to more scramble opportunities against Pittsburgh. The Steelers apply pressure on 39.4% of opposing quarterback dropbacks, the highest rate in the league.
Derrick Henry OVER 9.5 receiving yards (-115, PointsBet)
We’ll stick to the same game for another prop. Henry is known more for his monster runs than his work in the receiving game, but this number remains low for what should be a competitive contest. Henry has hit this number in three of four games that have been decided by one score or less. This contest has a spread of just one point.
Henry is coming off a career-high five targets in Week 6. He averages over 10 yards per reception for his career, meaning that Henry could hit this number on a single catch. In a close game against a good team, Tennessee should throw enough to make this happen.
Drew Lock UNDER 9.5 rushing yards (-115, PointsBet)
Lock hasn’t even come close to this number in the two games he has played start to finish in 2020, totaling just 4 rushing yards in those contests. In just his second start since sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 2, the Broncos are not likely to ask Lock to do much running in an effort to keep him healthy.
There is a 9.5-point spread on this game, but even if the Broncos are getting blown out, Lock should not run a ton against this defense. In one of his 2019 starts, he attempted 40 passes in a 20-point loss to the Chiefs, but ran the ball just two times for 3 yards.