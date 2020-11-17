We are into Week 11 of the NFL, and there are some tremendous games on tap for what is a very important week for many teams looking to improve their playoff chances. While Thursday might have the game of the week between the Cardinals and Seahawks, Sunday brings a number of games that will be popular on the sports betting front.
Let’s dive in and take a look ahead at Week 11 in the NFL, with three marquee games to wager on this weekend.
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-5, 51 total)
The Saints are only favored by five points at home against the Falcons? That seems like a line to jump on, especially with it being at -4.5 points at some Colorado sportsbooks. There is a reason though, as quarterback Drew Brees will miss Week 11 with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Is the spread still worth exploiting with the combination of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill? Public money will tell us the story, but expect this line to increase so getting the Saints at -4.5 or -5 is a value.
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 51 total)
Yes, the Packers are 7-2 on the season. But after an ugly win in Week 10 against the Jaguars and a loss to the Vikings at home in Week 8, is Green Bay trending down? Legal sportsbooks in Colorado have the Packers as underdogs, which leads to some value most weeks. In Week 11, this matchup comes against the Colts, who are 6-3 but only 5-4 against the spread. Packers +2.5 will be a popular wager this week, so expect this line to rise before kickoff.
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 47.5 total)
We have a potential NFC playoff preview Monday between the Bucs and Rams as two second-place teams face off in what is a very important game for the NFC playoff picture. The Rams have been inconsistent of late, beating Seattle in Week 10 but losing by double digits to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. The same can be said for the Bucs, after severely underplaying in a win over the Giants, then getting crushed by the Saints in Week 9 before beating Carolina 46-23 in Week 10. This game’s total is the value here at just 47.5 points with two high-powered offenses. There are only four games with a lower total, but you can expect that to rise closer to 49 by kickoff.