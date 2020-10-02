Player props are one of the best markets to attack for sports bettors. Every week I will be picking some of my favorite NFL props for the weekend’s games, powered by our tools at FTNBets.
We are coming off of our first 3-0 week, bringing us to 7-2 for the year. Here are three props worth considering for Week 4.
David Johnson UNDER 64.5 rushing yards (-115, PointsBet)
Johnson hasn’t come close to this number in the past two weeks, posting 23 and 34 yards rushing, respectively. Granted, this came up against the Steelers and Ravens, two great defenses, but Johnson also managed to play on 95% of snaps due to Duke Johnson missing time with injury.
Duke Johnson practiced in full Thursday, a solid indicator he will suit up this weekend for the Texans. In Week 1, with Duke active, David Johnson played 81% of the snaps, seeing 11 carries. He has not carried the ball more than 13 times all year. Even against a much-maligned Vikings team, it would take some excellent efficiency for David Johnson to hit this number with that kind of workload.
Gus Edwards UNDER 40.5 rushing yards (-115, PointsBet)
This is a strange number considering Edwards’ snaps and carries per week.
Week 1 — 25%, 4 carries
Week 2 — 31%, 10 carries
Week 3 — 23%, 4 carries
Edwards has been remarkably efficient in his young career, averaging 5.4 yards per carry, and that efficiency is the path to failure on this prop. But this number is simply too high given Edwards’ expected workload.
D’Andre Swift OVER 15.5 receiving yards (-115, PointsBet)
Swift has not had much of a rushing role so far this season, with just eight total carries. However, the second-round pick has been active as a receiver. He has 12 targets through three weeks and saw five in each of Detroit’s first two contests, both losses. The Lions are 4.5-point underdogs to New Orleans, and will likely need to throw the ball to keep pace and have a chance to win.
Swift has averaged over 10 yards per reception so far this year, and was an excellent receiver at Georgia, with over nine yards per reception. The receiving talent is legitimate, meaning he should clear this number given the matchup.