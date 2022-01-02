DENVER - Nathan MacKinnon had three assists Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks for 24 helpers on the season. He slid through a jumble of players and set up the 2-on-1 game-winner for the Colorado Avalanche.

“He made a really good play, got some air on it just to make sure (it got through) if he swung his stick around,” Logan O’Connor, the puck recipient, said. “He made a great pass there, great awareness.”

MacKinnon is on a 10-game point streak (2 goals, 15 assists) dating to Dec. 1. He has been held off the scoresheet just once this season - Nov. 6 at Columbus, a game in which he suffered an injury, according to his coach. He went on to miss eight games.

MacKinnon is second on the team in points behind Nazem Kadri. He’s tied for 12th in the league in assists.

The consistency has been quiet, in part due to time missed and an uncharacteristically low goal total through 18 games. A Hart Memorial Trophy nominee for league MVP the past two seasons, MacKinnon has found the net three times. He has scored between 20 and 41 goals each of the past four seasons.

MacKinnon “likes to score every night and it can start wearing on him if (he) doesn’t,” coach Jared Bednar said Dec. 10. The center didn’t go for the glory Sunday, looking for O’Connor the whole way.

“I was just kind of waiting for the right time,” MacKinnon said.

