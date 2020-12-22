This week kicks off with a game on Christmas Day, followed by three more on Saturday, a normal slate of Sunday games, and a game Monday to top it off.
Here are the marquee matchups of the weekend.
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers have lost three straight, including an embarrassing defeat to the Bengals on Monday. Luckily. the 11 wins they had to start the season are enough to clinch a playoff berth. The Colts are one win behind them at 10-4. They trail the Titans for the AFC south title due to a tiebreaker. The Steelers opened as -2.5 favorites and quickly swung 4 points to a +1.5 underdog after that putrid showing against the Bengals. Playoff matchups are on the line here and both teams need to win.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
The Rams’ Week 15 loss was even more embarrassing than the Steelers misstep. They came into last week tied with the Seahawks for the NFC West lead as 17-point home favorites against winless New York. That did not turn out as planned. Instead of coming into this week tied at 10-4 and playing for the sole lead of first place in the West, the Rams now need to win just to get back to a tie with the Seahawks. They can clinch a spot in the playoffs with either a win in either of these next two games or a loss by the Chicago Bears in either week. Seattle has already locked up their playoff spot but would cement the division title with a win. Seattle is only one game behind the Packers for the best record in the NFC and is tied with the Saints for the No. 2 spot in the playoffs. This game is huge for both teams. The Seahawks are favored by just under a field goal at -2.5.
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
This game was flexed into the Sunday night primetime slot. Both teams are likely playoff bound. The Packers are the No. 1 team in the NFC with an 11-3 record and have clinched a playoff berth. The Titans hold the tiebreaker with the Colts for their division title. Winning out assures them of a first-round home game. A loss could send them on the road for their first-round matchup. The Packers are 4-point favorites here in what is likely to be one of the highest-scoring games of the weekend with a total of 56, more than two points above any other game.