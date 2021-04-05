Masters’ week has arrived! The iconic Augusta National Golf Club will welcome the world’s best (and then some) to its historic grounds for a chance to don a green jacket. For the perfect winning recipe, we’re looking for some form, pedigree and solid course history and experience in the golfers we are backing this week.
Patrick Reed (+3,000)
The 2018 Masters champion is primed to make a run at a second green jacket. One of the best Swiss-army knife golfers on tour, Reed can score well and grind out rounds with any golf skill. His best weapon has been his sharp short game, which is backed by a more than adequate set of irons and driver. He gains close to 0.7 strokes per round ball striking, and just about a full stroke with the short game. It’s nice to back a golfer at a solid number who can grind out rounds even if any aspect of his game is off for a round.
Daniel Berger (+3,000)
Berger’s best finish at The Masters is a 10th place in his debut, but he has managed to make the cut in all three times he’s played the event. It was quite the content piece that he was not able to play in the November edition of The Masters, despite having played some of the best golf in the world last summer, since he was not qualified for the event if it had been hosted in April. The wait is over and Berger can take a run at winning the prestigious event. He had been battling a rib injury that made him pull out of the Honda Classic but he did play the WGC Match Play, so I’m not worried about any lingering issues. His game has been sharp for 16 months, and he’s one of the only top ball strikers in the world who also putts well above average.
Matthew Fitzpatrick (+4,000)
I’d say Fitzpatrick is playing the best golf of his career right now and potentially peaking at the right moment. His history at Augusta overall is a mixed bag, with only one top-10 finish in six visits, however, he hasn’t missed a cut since his debut in 2014. He has played well in his two trips to Riviera, which is one of the comp-courses I use for Augusta. Fitzpatrick has always been an excellent putter, with a strong game around the green as well, propelling him forward. No slouch off the tee, it’s his iron play that will need to step up to make a push for a green jacket. His last couple events saw his irons dip, but overall, he has shown much improvement in the area over the last calendar year. It would be an incredible feat for his first victory in America to be The Masters, but not a shock.