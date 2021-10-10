Colorado Rapids went down a goal early, went down a man later and scored a trio of late goals in a 3-1 win Sunday at Minnesota United.
Minnesota forward Adrien Hunou scored off an assist from Franco Fragapane to put the hosts in front in the eighth minute. United took a 1-0 lead to halftime and looked in even better position when Danny Wilson was sent off in the 57th minute for denying Hunou a goal-scoring opportunity.
The Rapids started their comeback 15 minutes after going down to 10 men when Cole Bassett converted from the penalty spot.
Michael Barrios netted the game-winner in the 84th minute. Keegan Rosenberry played Jonathan Lewis in behind Minnesota’s back line. Lewis cut a pass back for Barrios, who had an easy tap-in to put Colorado in front.
Lucas Esteves’s first goal for the Rapids secured the road win in stoppage time. Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller was out near midfield following a Rapids clearance. Barrios beat him to the ball, headed it over the keeper and nodded the ball on to Esteves, who took one touch and passed the ball into an unoccupied goal.
United finished with an edge in possession, but the Rapids finished with more shots, 20-17, and shots on goal, 12-4, in the win.
The come-from-behind win gave the Rapids 51 points from 28 matches, good for third in the Western Conference. Colorado will look to win consecutive games when they travel to Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake on Saturday. The Rapids and Real Salt Lake have split their first two matches. Salt Lake won the first contest, 3-0, before the Rapids won 2-1 at home in August.