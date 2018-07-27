Colorado’s First Family of Disc Golf?
If such a title existed, the Bodens would have a decent claim.
It’s been 15 years since “Grandpa” Larry Boden played in his last tournament, but he came out of semi-retirement so he could play in this weekend’s Rocky Mountain State Games with his son, Dave, and grandson, Michael.
“I wanted to be part of the family,” Larry joked. “I thought it’d be unique to have three generations playing out here in the tournament.”
Dave, 43, discovered disc golf when he was a broke senior in high school, looking for something cheap he could do with his friends. The friends didn’t take to it, but he immediately got his father out there, and they’ve been playing together ever since.
Dave got Michael started so young, he was throwing Frisbees out of his stroller. Now the 16-year-old Mesa Ridge High School tight end/defensive end has taken over family bragging rights.
“He beats me more often than I beat him,” Dave, the Grizzlies’ offensive coordinator, said. “It’s great to have good competition living in the house.
“I’m proud of him, but I want to win all the time.”
Dave hasn’t taken this dethroning lying down. Larry said the ribbing between his son and grandson is a constant source of amusement.
“The trash talking before we come out to play, it gets to be unbelievable,” Larry said. “I just sit back and listen and laugh. I love watching these two play, they’re great.”
Football keeps Dave and Michael busy, but they try to go out as often as possible — ideally 3-4 times per week. Larry, 70, shoots for the same, preferring to play with family.
“If I wasn’t doing this, physically, I’d be going downhill, he said.
“This keeps me going.”
Grandfather and father have seen the sport explode, from “five to 10” golfers in the city to the dozens each day that make it difficult to enjoy some peace and quiet.
Now, four-time Professional Disc Golf Association world champion Paul McBeth is making “SportsCenter” highlight reels.
Michael would like to join him there one day.
For now, though, they’ll enjoy the company of family and a burgeoning community.
The State Games event is capped at 90 players. Dave says he’s competed in four straight games and medaled several times, taking a silver and bronze the past two years.
Larry, however, might have the clearest path to a medal. He isn’t sure how many challengers his age there will be, not that he cares.
“I’m out here to have fun,” he said.
Rocky Mountain State Games
Where: Aviary Disc Golf Course, south downtown
When: The first round begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, with putting and driving contests starting an hour after Round 1 concludes; Round 2 to follow.
What to know: Online registration is closed; day-of registrations are available. Professional Disc Golf Association Membership is required . Nonmembers will be charged an extra $10 for main event entry.
