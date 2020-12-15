It’s Week 15 already in the NFL, after the game of the year Monday night. The Ravens defeated the Browns 47-42, but the story of the game from a betting perspective was the insane cover by the Ravens. Spread (-3) bettors won (or lost) on a last-second safety on the Browns’ lateral play to end the game. What a game, what a finish. Week 15’s slate is a great one, as there is Thursday football, two Saturday games, and a full slate of Sunday games.
Here is an early look at some marquee games for Week 15 in the NFL from a betting perspective.
Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at New Orleans Saints
It’s not often you see a 10-3 team as home underdogs in the NFL, but that is what we have in Week 15. In a potential Super Bowl preview, the Chiefs (12-1) travel to New Orleans. Will Drew Brees play? That will directly impact the line, but if you believe so there is value on the Saints +3.5 at home. The Chiefs’ last five games have been decided by six points or less, all against opponents with worse records than New Orleans. Expect this line to move later in the week, especially if Brees news is announced.
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)
While Eagles vs. Cardinals may not seem like a marquee matchup, the Eagles are nearly touchdown underdogs after defeating New Orleans last week. The Eagles’ offense looked different last week, and it moved the ball effectively. The Saints had not allowed a 100-yard rusher in nearly half a decade but allowed two in one game. The line of 6.5 points is far too many for a rejuvenated Eagles team, so expect that line to move before kickoff.
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (-2.5)
This is quite the polarizing matchup for sports bettors, for two reasons. First, it is Bill Belichick against rookie quarterbacks, where he has had a great deal of success. A few weeks back, FTNBets covered why the Patriots were a good wager against Justin Herbert and the Chargers due to Belichick’s success in these spots, and that comes up again this week. Belichick is 21-5 against rookie quarterbacks and faces Tua Tagovailoa this week. With the Patriots as underdogs, this is a great bet, right?
The Dolphins lead the NFL in record against the spread at 10-3 on the season. Something has to give, but Bill Belichick has the larger sample size here. The Patriots as 2.5-point underdogs has value.