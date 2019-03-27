Just a few days after the conclusion of the Colorado College hockey season, senior forwards Mason Bergh, Trey Bradley and Trevor Gooch inked deals with NHL affiliates.
Bergh signed an amateur tryout agreement with the American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, the Ontario Reign.
Tonight, the Reign is in Bakersfield to take on the Condors, including former Air Force goaltender Shane Starrett.
Bergh finished his CC career with 105 points (43 goals, 62 assists) becoming the 75th Tiger to hit 100 points during the NCHC quarterfinals series at Western Michigan. Last summer, Bergh attended the New York Rangers’ development camp.
Longtime linemate Bradley signed a one-year contract starting next season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, the Toronto Maple Leafs' affiliate. He will join the Marlies on an amateur contract for the rest of the season.
Bradley led CC in scoring and was tied for sixth in the NCHC with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists).
Gooch signed a contract with the Reading Royals of the East Coast Hockey League, a Philadelphia Flyers affiliate. Gooch is from nearby New Jersey.
He finished fifth among the Tigers this season with a career-high 23 points (11g,12a).