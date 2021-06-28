The National Hockey League is set to announce the winners of its five remaining regular-season trophies at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on NBCSN. After an NHL-best regular season for the Colorado Avalanche, three of the team's stars could hear their names called.
Nathan MacKinnon – Hart Memorial Trophy
MacKinnon is one of the top three players “adjudged to be the most valuable to his team" for the second straight season, as determined by a poll of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association after the regular season. Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers won in 2020 and MacKinnon faces a stiff challenge from another Oiler this season.
Connor McDavid put up 100 points in 56 games, the largest points-per-game average since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.
Cale Makar – Norris Memorial Trophy
A year removed from winning the Calder Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year, Makar is a finalist for the best all-around defenseman in the league. Makar missed 12 of 56 games but was still among the NHL’s top producing defensemen, averaging a point per game (eight goals, 36 assists). Makar would become the first Norris Trophy winner in franchise history.
He’s up against fellow sophomore Adam Fox of the New York Rangers (first in assists with 42) and 2017-18 winner Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning (third in points with 45).
Philipp Grubauer – Vezina Trophy
First-time Vezina finalist Grubauer joins Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Vasilevskiy had one more regular-season win than Grubauer and both he and Fleury had better save percentages. Grubauer leads the pack with a 1.95 goals-against average.
Fleury and Robin Lehner already won the NHL’s Jennings Trophy as the primary goaltenders on the team that allowed the fewest goals (124).